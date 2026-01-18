Where to watch Senegal vs Morocco live in the USA: 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Senegal and Morocco will face each other in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for fans in the United States.

The Africa Cup of Nations culminates in a marquee final as Senegal and Morocco meet with continental glory on the line, featuring two of the tournament’s deepest and most in-form squads. Senegal advanced by edging Egypt, powered by Sadio Mane.

On the other hand will be Morocco, who booked its place by eliminating Nigeria and arrives confident behind a star-studded group led by Achraf Hakimi, setting up a high-stakes showdown worthy of the final stage.

When will the Senegal vs Morocco match be played?

Senegal take on Morocco for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final this Sunday, January 18. The action is set to kick off at 2:00 PM (ET).

Sadio Mane (left) and Achraf Hakimi (right) – Getty Images

Senegal vs Morocco: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

How to watch Senegal vs Morocco in the USA

Catch this 2025 Africa Cup of Nations clash between Senegal and Morocco live in the USA, streaming on Fubo. Other options: Fanatiz USA, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect.