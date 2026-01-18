What happens if Morocco win, tie or lose vs Senegal in AFCON 2025 final today?

Morocco face Senegal in the AFCON 2025 final on Sunday, January 18, with the match set to be played at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat. The final promises a high-level showdown between two of Africa’s strongest national teams, where any detail could define the continental champion.

Morocco enter the match surrounded by huge expectation, playing at home and aiming to repeat the historic triumph they achieved in 1976. Ranked 11th in the FIFA rankings, Morocco are enjoying a period of sustained growth and see this final as a key milestone for their golden generation.

Senegal arrive as one of the tournament’s powerhouses, currently ranked 19th in the world and carrying the confidence of recent continental success. Their path to the final has been built on defensive solidity and efficiency, confirming their status as one of Africa’s most consistent national teams.

Morocco reached the final after eliminating Nigeria in a dramatic penalty shootout following a match filled with intensity and tactical discipline. Senegal, meanwhile, advanced with a narrow 1–0 victory over Egypt in a tightly contested semifinal that demanded patience and composure.

Sadio Mane of Senegal thumbs up.

What happens if Morocco win vs Senegal?

If Morocco win, they are crowned AFCON 2025 champions, ending a wait of nearly five decades since lifting the trophy in 1976. Such a victory would mark a historic moment for the country and serve as a major confidence boost heading into the 2026 World Cup cycle, while Senegal would finish as runners-up.

What happens if Morocco and Senegal tie?

If the match is level after 90 minutes, it goes to extra time, consisting of two 15-minute halves. Should the score remain tied after 120 minutes, the champion is decided by a penalty shootout, as there are no replay matches in the knockout stages.

What happens if Morocco lose vs Senegal?

If Morocco lose, Senegal are crowned AFCON 2025 champions, securing their second continental title after winning the tournament in 2021. That outcome would further cement Senegal’s place among Africa’s modern heavyweights, while Morocco would settle for second place despite a strong run on home soil.