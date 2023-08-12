Barcelona is gearing up for a new season, showing financial troubles from the go trying to register players to compete in La Liga. Despite most teams liking to have Neymar in the lineup, that’s not a unanimous opinion within the club.

Important members like Ronald Araujo and the superb new signingIlkay Gundogan were made part of the official list barely on time, considering that had to wait until Friday and Saturday, respectively, to have their pot secured.

The financial situation seems to be a problem that needs to be solved before making a move for the Brazilian. There are plenty of rumors swirling around his return to his former team. However, Sergi Roberto provided an intriguing update about the star’s decision.

Sergi Roberto Addresses Neymar’s Return to Barcelona

Everybody wants to know what’s going to happen with Neymar in the transfer window. He reportedly wants to leave PSG, but making a transaction of that kind is never easy. Particularly for a club facing economic issues.

Sergi Roberto, captain of Barcelona, admitted that he spoke with Neymar recently. “It excites me because he is a former teammate who is a friend, and I shared a lot of good things with him over many years. When he was in the side, they were some of the best years that I’ve had in the Barca first team, we won everything,” Sergi Roberto told Didac Peyret of Sport.

When asked about Neymar’s desire to returning to Barcelona Roberto added “It would thrill him”. “He’s a player who is different to the rest. I’m sure he would bring us a lot. But in the end it’s not me who decides. Those responsible for deciding whether he comes or not will decide on what’s best for the club. What we want is to have the best team possible.”