After two very complicated years at PSG, Lionel Messi is thriving with Inter Miami in the United States. The soccer legend has scored five goals in his first three games with the club at the Leagues Cup.

A few weeks ago, Messi had offers from Barcelona and Saudi Arabia to probably sign the last big contract of his career. Nevertheless, the star from Argentina chose the MLS and the city of Miami as the best possible future for his family.

However, things could have been totally different for Lionel Messi. One of his best friends, Sergio Kun Aguero, just revealed a shocking episode which might have changed the entire story. Even his World Cup victory at Qatar 2022.

Lionel Messi was ready to sign with Barcelona

In a live streaming on Twitch, Sergio Kun Aguero confirmed Lionel Messi wanted to stay at Barcelona. In 2021, when his contract expired, PSG weren’t an option at all for him while he was playing for Argentina at the Copa America in Brazil.

“During Copa America, Messi had Barcelona’s jersey in our hotel room. Every three days he told me: ‘I think they already renew the contract. You’re going to have to take me a picture for the official announcement’. And each time we were ready, they told him that not yet.”

In the end, because of the financial situation of the club, Barcelona didn’t offer him a new contract and Lionel Messi signed a two-year agreement with PSG. From that point on, everything changed.

Argentina won the Copa America and then, in 2022, the Finalissima and the World Cup. Considering the episode revealed by Aguero, who knows what might have happened if Messi had stayed at Barcelona.