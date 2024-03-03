Sheffield United vs Arsenal: How to Watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on March 4, 2024

Sheffield United and Arsenal clash in the last game of the Premier League‘s Matchday 27 for the 2023/2024 season. This guide provides comprehensive details on the upcoming PL match, including the venue and how to watch it on TV or through live streaming services available in your country.

The match concludes an intriguing Matchday 27. Arsenal, one of the teams aiming for the top, understands the necessity of maintaining their intensity. Liverpool, the league leaders, have established a high standard, leaving little room for error. The “Gunners” require all three points to keep pace with the “Reds,” and they face a prime opportunity to secure them.

Their opponents, Sheffield United, are the season’s underperformers. With just 13 points, their battle against relegation is becoming increasingly desperate, highlighting the urgent need for them to start accumulating points.

Sheffield United vs Arsenal: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (March 5)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (March 5)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Canada: 1:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (March 5)

Indonesia: 4:00 AM (March 5)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (March 5)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (March 5)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 4:00 AM (March 5)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (March 5)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM (March 5)

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Sheffield United vs Arsenal: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+, ESPN

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 1, VOOsport World 1

Brazil: DirecTV GO, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, ESPN, Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: TV3+ HD, V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Canal+ Foot

Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League, WOW

Ghana: Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD1, JioTV, Star Sports Select 1

Indonesia: Video Moji

Ireland: Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra, TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD

Israel: Sports 2

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Malaysia: sooka, Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN 4K Arabia

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League, V Sport Ultra HD

Philippines: Setanta Sports

Poland: Canal+ Sport 2 Poland, Viaplay Poland

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Singapore: StarHub TV+

South Africa: Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League

Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN 1

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, TalkSport Radio UK, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event

USA: Fubo (free trial), nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes Live, USA Network, UNIVERSO