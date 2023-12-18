It’s that time of year again, it’s the Holiday Season, the time of giving and many people are traveling all over the world to spend time with their respective families and loved ones.



When people travel, the best gift to give someone is something sports related and if you live abroad, taking the local soccer team’s kit as a gift to a brother, sister, dad, or uncle never fails.



Below is a list of some hot items one might want to consider for the holiday season. Many of them can be found at the local stores, team websites, or eBay and Amazon.



Lionel Messi Pink Inter Miami Kit



Messi’s first Inter Miami kit is one of the hottest selling items in the world. Voted as one of the trendiest articles of clothes in 2023, the pink kit is a must have before the team changes design and sponsor for next season. The going price for Messi’s number 10 is between $130-200 and can be purchased on the Adidas or MLS website.



Big Bang and FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Watch



Hublot released the Big Bang for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, and the watch has become a huge collector’s item. The watch is perfect to wear in a sporting, elegant, or beach environment.



A Foosball Table



Want the family to join together for some family competition while not having to step outside? Well, a Foosball Table is where you can’t go wrong. Going from $200 to $600 at Dick’s Sporting Goods.



Subscription packages



Yeah, as simple as a swipe of a credit card, get your family members or loved ones their best local sports streaming package. If you are in Latin America, you can get the family the Star+ package which has sports and soccer leagues from all over the world. If you are in the US go for broke and get Peacock and ESPN streaming services for a loved one.



Adidas UEFA Euro 2024 Competition Soccer Ball



The Euro 2024 is right around the corner, and why not get your loved ones the official match ball by Adidas. The going rate is $40 at Dick’s Sporting Goods.



Real Madrid Santiago Bernabéu Lego Stadium



Love Legos? How about building the Santiago Bernabéu? It’s possible as the Lego stores in Spain have a custom-made offer for any soccer fan. Lego sells the set for $400.