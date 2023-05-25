The World Cup champions have had an emotional roller coaster of a season, experiencing both highs and lows during its course. The Qatar 2022 victory with Argentina was likely the only bright point for the vast majority of them. But things haven’t been that simple since they went back to their respective teams.

Paris Saint-Germain banned Lionel Messi for two weeks after he received widespread criticism for his unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia. Another example is the recent altercation between Leandro Paredes and his coach at Juventus, Massimiliano Allegri.

In addition, Alejandro Gomez was prohibited by Sevilla from joining the World Cup festivities in Buenos Aires in March. And because of Emiliano Martinez‘s antics in Qatar, FIFA had to change the rules regarding penalties.

What happened between Angel Di Maria and Juventus fans?

Angel Di Maria‘s ups and downs this season represent the whole Juventus season. The Argentine had injury problems early on but emerged as the team’s ultimate symbol during the winter break. However, his performance since then has been uninspiring.

Corriere dello Sport reports that things reached a boiling point lately on the winger’s Instagram when the player and his wife responded angrily to their critics. A fan had called him and his countryman Leandro Paredes ‘two mercenaries who don’t care about Juventus’,and the 35-year-old had felt compelled to respond.

Within a reply that has since been removed, Di Maria said: “The one who doesn’t deserve the shirt is you. The team and the players are together 100%, until the end. What you are doing is showing that you are with Juventus only in the good times and not in the bad. I send you a big goodbye. I’m good until the end, not like you.”

Di Maria’s wife, Jorgelina Cardoso, likewise retaliated by shifting the responsibility away from her husband: “He’s not the one who prepares the team, he’s not the coach, he’s not the one who prefers to play at the back. Shut up, are you silly or do you get paid for it?” Interestingly, both comments were then removed immediately.