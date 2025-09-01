Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer had two words for Lionel Messi after 2025 Leagues Cup final vs Inter Miami

Inter Miami came off a crushing defeat against the Seattle Sounders in the 2025 Leagues Cup final, falling 3-0 in a heated and highly intense match that ended in a way few expected. The result not only denied Miami another chance at silverware but also left emotions running high on both sides. In the aftermath, the coach of the Sounders had a few words for Lionel Messi.

Brian Schmetzer, the Sounders’ coach, spoke highly of Miami despite the lopsided scoreline. He even had a personal exchange with Messi on the field as the dust settled. “The story of this match is not what happened afterward; the story is the Sounders,” Schmetzer said. “I had a moment with Messi on the pitch, and I told him: ‘I’m sorry.’”

Schmetzer also shared that he received congratulations from several key figures within Miami. “Mascherano is a great coach, and before the match he congratulated me on the team,” Schmetzer recalled. “Beckham waited for us in the locker room to congratulate us—that’s class. Jose Mas (the president) told me we have a good team. These are people who are at the highest level of this sport. That’s the real story.”

Amid the tension, the calm approach of both Messi and Schmetzer proved decisive in easing the situation. Miami’s captain stepped in to speak with Obed Vargas, trying to defuse the dispute, while Schmetzer did his part to separate those involved. Even in that charged atmosphere, Colombian defender Yeimar Gomez Andrade approached Messi to request his jersey—a gesture the Argentine responded to with grace.

Brian Schmetzer, head coach of Seattle Sounders FC.

What happened?

The rivalry had been simmering since the first half, with heated exchanges between Rodrigo De Paul and Messi against Argentine youngster Pepo De La Vega, one of Seattle’s standout players. The tension finally erupted after the final whistle. Luis Suarez, Miami’s striker, went straight toward Vargas, sparking a confrontation that escalated into a full-scale brawl.

Maxi Roldan, Marcelo Weigandt, and even a member of Schmetzer’s coaching staff became directly involved, with the latter exchanging words with Suarez. Cameras captured the moment when Suarez appeared to spit at the Sounders’ assistant, while Miami midfielder Sergio Busquets struck Vargas with a punch that sent him to the ground. The scuffle included shoves, swings, and several players ending up on the turf before order was restored.

What’s next for Inter Miami?

The loss left Miami without the chance to add another trophy in the Messi era, having previously lifted the 2023 Leagues Cup and the 2024 Supporters’ Shield. The team now sits sixth in the MLS Eastern Conference with 46 points and four games in hand on leaders Philadelphia Union. After the upcoming FIFA international window, the Florida side will return to league play on Saturday, September 13, against Charlotte FC.