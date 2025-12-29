What happens if South Africa win, tie or lose vs Zimbabwe today in AFCON 2025 Matchday 3?

South Africa and Zimbabwe clash today in a crucial 2025 AFCON Matchday 3 matchup, aiming to secure their positions within Group B alongside Egypt and Angola. With significant stakes on the line, South Africa enter this pivotal encounter with the opportunity to progress to the next round.

Having endured two intense games against Angola and Egypt, South Africa are eager to make amends with a standout performance against Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe, too, remains determined to advance and sees this as a critical opportunity to stay in contention.

The “Bafana Bafana” will lean on the prowess of their Premier League forward Lyle Foster, who plays for Burnley FC and was instrumental in securing their spot in the upcoming World Cup hosted in North America. Foster’s contributions, both offensively and defensively, will be vital.

Despite facing offensive struggles, Zimbabwe are eager to silence their critics with a surprise victory over South Africa. Still, this will be a daunting task, as Zimbabwe have failed to win any of their last five matches, managing only two draws.

What happens if South Africa win against Zimbabwe today?

If South Africa triumph over Zimbabwe in Matchday 3 of AFCON 2025, they will advance to the next round. Their final standing in Group B will hinge on the outcome of the Egypt versus Angola match.

Securing a victory by two or more goals and hoping for an Egypt loss could propel South Africa to the top of the group, helping them avoid a tough opponent in the subsequent phase.

What happens if South Africa tie with Zimbabwe today?

A draw against Zimbabwe will confirm South Africa’s advancement to the next round. However, they will need to keep an eye on Angola’s result. With Angola sitting on 1 point, a victory against Egypt today could challenge South Africa’s bid to secure the second spot in the rankings.

What happens if South Africa lose to Zimbabwe today?

If South Africa suffer a defeat, their progression hinges on Angola’s results. Depending on Angola’s outcome against Egypt, South Africa might qualify as one of the best third-placed teams. However, if Angola win, South Africa risks dropping to the bottom of the standings due to their loss to Zimbabwe.

Group B standings in 2025 AFCON