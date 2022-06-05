South Korea will receive Chile in this international friendly. Here you can find out the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States.

South Korea continue their preparation for the next World Cup, this time hosting another great South American such as Chile. Here you will find all the information you want to know about game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States.

The locals are looking to get to the next World Cup in Qatar in the best possible way, and because of the caliber of the rivals they have faced in these international friendlies, it seems that they really want to get there with a good start: first they faced to Brazil, and now to another important team from South America, Chile.

In the case of the Chileans, already eliminated from the World Cup in Qatar, their goals are now to begin a necessary renewal that will allow them to qualify again in 2026. Many of Chile's main stars will arrive at that World Cup at an advanced age, so it is necessary to start building that new team and these friendlies are the best time to do it.

South Korea vs Chile: Match Information

Date: Monday, May 28, 2022

Time: 7:00 AM (ET)

Location: Daejeon World Cup Stadium, Daejon, South Korea

South Korea vs Chile: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 AM

CT: 6:00 AM

MT: 5:00 AM

PT: 4:00 AM

South Korea vs Chile: Storylines and Head-to-Head

There are few games between these two teams throughout history. It's only been 2 games. They have never faced each other in official competitions, so both duels were in international friendlies, in which Chile have prevailed as dominators, winning 1 game and drawing the other.

The last time they met against each other was on September 11, 2018, which ended in a goalless draw. The other game was in 2008 and that time you see the Chileans got the win 1-0.

How to Watch or Stream Live Free South Korea vs Chile in the US

This game between South Korea and Chile to be played this Monday, June 5 at 7:00 AM (ET) for this 2022 international friendly match, does not yet have a confirmed transmission. However, it is possible that in the next few hours a transmission will be confirmed, or that it can be seen through a Chilean channel.

South Korea vs Chile: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caliente: South Korea are the favorite with +120 odds, while Chile have +235. A tie would finish in a +220 payout.

