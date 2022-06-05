Brazil and Japan will face each other in this international friendly in preparation for Qatar 2022. Here you can find out the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States.

Japan vs Brazil: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free in the US this 2022 International Friendly match

Brazil will play an international friendly against the locals, Japan, in this international friendly in preparation for Qatar 2022. Here you will find all the information you want to know about game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. The game will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV.

It will be a duel between two teams already qualified for the next World Cup in Qatar, on the one hand there will be the locals, who directly obtained their place for the World Cup having a very good performance in the qualifiers, obtaining 22 points out of 23 possible. Of course, the level of the Asian rivals does not compare with the South American giant and therefore the Japanese will have to be careful.

Brazil are looking to get to Qatar in the best shape and will now face another of the Asian teams qualified for the World Cup (previously they faced South Korea, whom they defeated 5-1). The Brazilians are one of the main candidates to win the Cup and it will be essential for them to reach November in the best conditions.

Japan vs Brazil: Match Information

Date: Monday, May 28, 2022

Time: 7:20 AM (ET)

Location: Japan National Stadium, Tokyo, Japan

Live Stream: FuboTV

Japan vs Brazil: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:20 AM

CT: 6:20 AM

MT: 5:20 AM

PT: 4:20 AM

Japan vs Brazil: Storylines and Head-to-Head

These two teams have had several clashes, especially in the last 30 years, most of which have been international friendlies. Japan could never beat Brazil: in a total of 12 games, the Brazilians have been victorious 10 times, and the remaining two games were draws.

The last game between the two took place on November 10, 2017 at the Stade Pierre Mauroy, also an international friendly. On that occasion, it was a 3-1 victory for Brazil with goals from Neymar, Marcelo and Gabriel Jesus; and Tomoaki Makino for Japan.

How to Watch or Stream Live Free Japan vs Brazil in the US

This game between Japan and Brazil to be played this Monday, June 5 at 7:20 AM (ET) for this 2022 international friendly match, will be broadcast in the United States only on FuboTV. Other options: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS XTRA.

Japan vs Brazil: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caliente: Brazil are the favorite with -286 odds, while Japan have +750. A tie would finish in a +400 payout.

Caliente Japan +750 Tie +400 Brazil -286

*Odds via Caliente