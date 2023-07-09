Spain U19 will play against Norway U19 for the Matchday 3 2023 UEFA European Under-19 Championship group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

As expected, Spain U19 have been the dominant team in Group B of the UEFA European U19 Championship, winning their first two games convincingly and securing their spot in the tournament’s semifinals, which will be played on July 13. However, the Spaniards are also aiming to finish as group leaders.

To achieve this, a draw would be sufficient since the only team that could surpass them is their opponents in this upcoming game. Norway U19 currently have 4 points, and while they are in a qualifying position at the moment, they could be eliminated if they lose and Iceland defeat Greece. The positive news for Norway is that a draw will secure their qualification for the semifinals, even if they don’t finish as group leaders.

Spain U19 vs Norway U19: Kick-Off Time

Greece: 10:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Spain U19 vs Norway U19: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Greece: ERT 3

International: UEFA.tv

Norway: NRK TV, NRK 3

Poland: DVT Sport App

Portugal: RTP Play

Spain: RTVE.es, fuboTV Spain, TDP

Switzerland: TDP

USA: ViX.