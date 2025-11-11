Spain unexpectedly drop Lamine Yamal from November squad in controversial situation

Lamine Yamal has found himself at the center of various controversies despite being just 18 years old. Beyond the recent stir related to his birthday celebration and personal life, his involvement in the highly-charged El Clasico with Real Madrid players has kept him in the spotlight. Now, a new development has emerged involving his status with the Spanish national team.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) announced on its official website that Yamal has been removed from the squad. “The RFEF has decided to release the athlete from the current call-up,” the statement read.

The decision was unexpected, given Yamal’s impressive performances for both Spain and Barcelona, despite grappling with an injury at the start of the season. The RFEF clarified the reasoning behind Yamal’s release, emphasizing the team’s ongoing battle for qualification in the upcoming World Cup in North America, where 28 teams have already secured their spots for the 2026 tournament.

The reason behind Yamal’s release from Spain

The National Soccer Team disclosed that Yamal underwent a medical procedure requiring a rest period of 7 to 10 days, prompting his release from the current call-up.

“On the first day of the official training camp with the national team, it was revealed that Yamal had an invasive radiofrequency procedure to treat his pubic discomfort earlier that morning,” according to the statement issued by Spain.

Spanish team doctors express concerns

Although the situation might appear routine, the issue arose due to Yamal’s failure to inform the medical department beforehand, causing “surprise” and “discomfort” among Spain’s medical staff.

“The procedure was conducted without prior notification to the National Team’s medical staff. Information came only through a report received at 22:40 last night, recommending a 7-10 day rest period,” the RFEF reported.

Ahead of their upcoming matches against Georgia and Turkey, Spain have made the strategic decision to call up Jorge De Frutos, a standout performer currently in excellent form with Rayo Vallecano, one of Madrid’s prominent teams.

