Spain vs Denmark: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Spain will face off against Denmark in a pivotal League A matchup on Matchday 3 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Fans can tune in to watch the action live on TV or stream it online, with availability depending on their country.
Denmark have kicked off their Nations League campaign in dominant fashion, winning their first two matches to claim the top spot in the group. Now, the Danes face a crucial test as they look to maintain their lead, with Spain, the heavy favorites, hot on their heels.
Spain have collected 4 points from their opening two games and knows that a victory over Denmark is essential if they want to take control of Group 4 in League A. This matchup could prove pivotal in determining the group’s frontrunner.
Spain vs Denmark: Kick-Off Time in Your country
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (October 13)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (October 13)
Canada: 2:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Hungary: 8:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (October 13)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (October 13)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (October 13)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Spain vs Denmark: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Disney+ Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD
Canada: DAZN Canada
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Denmark
France: L’Équipe Live Foot
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1 Germany
India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD
International: UEFA.tv, YouTube, Sport 24
Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 5
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player, Sport TV2
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Spain: RTVE.es, fuboTV, Spain TVE La 1
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 3
USA: Fubo (free trial), Fubo Sports Network, ViX, Tubi