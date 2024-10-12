Spain vs Denmark: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Spain face Denmark in League A's Matchday 3 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Catch all the live action online, with streaming options available in your country.

Spain will face off against Denmark in a pivotal League A matchup on Matchday 3 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Fans can tune in to watch the action live on TV or stream it online, with availability depending on their country.

[Watch Spain vs Denmark for free in the USA on Fubo]

Denmark have kicked off their Nations League campaign in dominant fashion, winning their first two matches to claim the top spot in the group. Now, the Danes face a crucial test as they look to maintain their lead, with Spain, the heavy favorites, hot on their heels.

Spain have collected 4 points from their opening two games and knows that a victory over Denmark is essential if they want to take control of Group 4 in League A. This matchup could prove pivotal in determining the group’s frontrunner.

Spain vs Denmark: Kick-Off Time in Your country

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (October 13)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (October 13)

Canada: 2:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Hungary: 8:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (October 13)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (October 13)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (October 13)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Christian Eriksen of Denmark – IMAGO / Newscom World

Spain vs Denmark: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD

Canada: DAZN Canada

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Denmark

France: L’Équipe Live Foot

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1 Germany

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD

International: UEFA.tv, YouTube, Sport 24

Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 5

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player, Sport TV2

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: RTVE.es, fuboTV, Spain TVE La 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 3

USA: Fubo (free trial), Fubo Sports Network, ViX, Tubi