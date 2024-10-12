Trending topics:
Spain vs Denmark: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Spain face Denmark in League A's Matchday 3 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Catch all the live action online, with streaming options available in your country.

Lamine Yamal of Spain
© IMAGE / BuzziLamine Yamal of Spain

By Leonardo Herrera

Spain will face off against Denmark in a pivotal League A matchup on Matchday 3 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Fans can tune in to watch the action live on TV or stream it online, with availability depending on their country.

Denmark have kicked off their Nations League campaign in dominant fashion, winning their first two matches to claim the top spot in the group. Now, the Danes face a crucial test as they look to maintain their lead, with Spain, the heavy favorites, hot on their heels.

Spain have collected 4 points from their opening two games and knows that a victory over Denmark is essential if they want to take control of Group 4 in League A. This matchup could prove pivotal in determining the group’s frontrunner.

Spain vs Denmark: Kick-Off Time in Your country

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (October 13)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (October 13)

Canada: 2:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Hungary: 8:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (October 13)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (October 13)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (October 13)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Spain vs Denmark: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD

Canada: DAZN Canada

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Denmark

France: L’Équipe Live Foot

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1 Germany

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD

International: UEFA.tv, YouTube, Sport 24

Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 5

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player, Sport TV2

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: RTVE.es, fuboTV, Spain TVE La 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 3

USA: Fubo (free trial), Fubo Sports Network, ViX, Tubi

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

