Talleres will visit Sporting Cristal this Tuesday seeking qualification for the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores. Find out how to watch or live stream the game free, the preview, prediction and odds in the United States.

Sporting Cristal and Talleres will face each other for Matchday 5 of the group stage of this Copa Libertadores 2022.

Talleres want to ensure their ticket to the next round of the Copa Libertadores. For this, they must win this game and wait for what Universidad Catolica does against Flamengo, the leaders of Group H, a game in which the Brazilians are favorites by a huge difference. It would not be unwise to say, then, that with a victory the Argentine team would almost ensure its passage to the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores.

In the case of Sporting Cristal, they have a mathematical chance of advancing to the next round if they win the two remaining games and also if there is a combination of several results. A more reasonable objective for them would be to obtain third place and try to qualify for the Copa Sudamericana, although for this they will also need victory.

Sporting Cristal vs Talleres: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: National Stadium of Peru, Lima, Peru

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV

Sporting Cristal vs Talleres: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

Sporting Cristal vs Talleres: Storylines and Head-to-Head

In all of history, only one game has been recorded between these two rivals and it is the one they played on April 27, 2022, for Matchday 3 of the group stage of the current edition of the Copa Libertadores in Cordoba, Argentina. On that occasion it was a 1-0 victory for the locals with a goal by Matias Esquivel.

On this occasion, the game will be in Peru and the locals are doubly obliged, not only because they play at home, but because any result other than a victory would complicate their qualification for the Copa Sudamericana.

For Talleres, a draw could perhaps be enough, even if Universidad Catolica draws or achieves the feat of beating Flamengo at the Maracana, with the "T" drawing and a miraculous "UC" victory, the Argentines would end up 1 point above the Chileans and they should define in the last Matchday as visitors in Chile, although with the advantage of knowing that the tie would reach them.

How to watch or live stream Sporting Cristal vs Talleres in the US

The game that will be played this Tuesday, May 17 at the National Stadium of Peru for the group stage of the 2022 Conmebol Libertadores between Sporting Cristal and Talleres will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV. Other options: beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Sporting Cristal vs Talleres: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caesars: Sporting Crital are the favorite with +155 odds, while Talleres have +180. A tie would finish in a +225 payout.

Caesars Sporting Cristal +155 Tie +225 Talleres +180

