For Matchday 5 of the group stage of this Copa Libertadores 2022, the Flamengo leaders will host Universidad Catolica. Find out how to watch or live stream the game free, the preview, prediction and odds in the United States.

Flamengo vs Universidad Catolica: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free the 2022 Copa Libertadores in the US

Flamenco will seek to continue at the top of Group A when they host Universidad Catolica for Matchday 5 of the group stage of the Copa Libertadores. Find here all you need to know about this Libertadores game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch this game live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The leaders of Group H want to close as high as possible and ensure their place in the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores. Even with a draw they could secure their place in the next phase, but surely the Brazilian team will try to stay on top, even more so playing at home, so they will go for the victory.

In the case of the Universidad Catolica, possibly the last chance to fight for second place in the group stage is at stake. They have 4 points, 3 less than Talleres (the current second) so another result other than victory would make them depend directly on what the Argentine team does against Sporting Cristal.

Flamengo vs Universidad Catolica: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: Maracana Stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV

Flamengo vs Universidad Catolica: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

Flamengo vs Universidad Catolica: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Contrary to what one might think, the statistics between these two teams are quite even in the 7 games they played against each other. Another interesting fact is that they never tied. The dominators are Universidad Catolica with 4 wins against Flamengo's 3 and of course without draws.

The last game between the two was in this edition of the Copa Libertadores, on April 29, 2022 for Matchday 3 of the group stage. On that occasion it was a 3-2 victory for Flamengo with goals from Barbosa (2) and Lazaro for the Brazilians; and Mauricio Isla and Pablo for the Chileans.

How to watch or live stream Flamengo vs Universidad Catolica in the US

The game that will be played this Tuesday, May 17 at the Maracana Stadium for the group stage of the 2022 Conmebol Libertadores between Flamengo and Universidad Catolica will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (Free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Flamengo vs Universidad Catolica: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caesars: Flamengo are the favorite with -390 odds, while Universidad Catolica have +1100. A tie would finish in a +470 payout.

If you are in Arizona, Illinois, New York, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, Ceasars offers a lot of in-game promos which make betting live a lot of fun. Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

Caesars Flamengo -390 Tie +470 Universidad Catolica +1100

*Odds via Caesars