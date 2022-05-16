The Strongest will visit Caracas for Matchday 5 of the Copa Libertadores group stage. Find out how to watch or live stream the game free, the preview, prediction and odds in the United States.

Caracas vs The Strongest: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free the 2022 Copa Libertadores in the US

For Matchday 5 of the group stage of the Copa Libertadores, The Strongest will visit Caracas this Tuesday, May 17 at 6:15 (ET). Find here all you need to know about this Libertadores game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch this game live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

It will undoubtedly be an interesting duel between two fighting teams that are today with the same number of points (5) and fighting for second place in Group B. On the one hand, there will be the locals, who are in third place because they have a worse goal difference (0, with 3 goals for and 3 against).

On the other side will be The Strongest, who come from obtaining one of the most amazing results of this group stage of the Copa Libertadores when they beat Atletico Paranaense 5-0 at home, in a game in which they were favorites, but which they did not expect. win by that difference. Both need the victory to be able to continue aspiring to pass the round, and on the other hand if one of them wins and Libertad loses or draws, they could go to first place in the group.

Caracas vs The Strongest: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Time: 6:15 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Olímpico de la UCV, Caracas, Venezuela

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV

Caracas vs The Strongest: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:15 PM

CT: 5:15 PM

MT: 4:15 PM

PT: 3:15 PM

Caracas vs The Strongest: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Throughout history these two rivals have never faced each other, so the only precedent that exists between the two is the game they played on April 28, 2022 for Matchday 3 of the group stage of this present Copa Libertadores 2022. The result of that game was 1-1.

Currently, the two have 5 points so with a victory, and if Libertad does not add 3 points in their game against Paranaense, they could remain as leaders. A defeat would leave them complicated, and a draw in exchange would favor The Strongest a little more due to their better goal difference (+4).

How to watch or live stream Caracas vs The Strongest in the US

The game that will be played this Tuesday, May 17 at the Estadio Olímpico de la UCV for the group stage of the 2022 Conmebol Libertadores between Caracas and The Strongest will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (Free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Caracas vs The Strongest: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caesars: Caracas are the favorite with +102 odds, while The Strongest have +290. A tie would finish in a +225 payout.

If you are in Arizona, Illinois, New York, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, Ceasars offers a lot of in-game promos which make betting live a lot of fun. Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

Caesars Caracas +102 Tie +225 The Strongest +290

*Odds via Caesars