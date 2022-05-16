Boca Juniors will host the group leaders, Corinthians, for Matchday 5 of the group stage. Find out how to watch or live stream the game free, the preview, prediction and odds in the United States.

Boca Juniors vs Corinthians: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free the 2022 Copa Libertadores in the US

Corinthians, the leaders of Group A, will visit Boca Juniors looking to continue at the top of the standings. Find here all you need to know about this Libertadores game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch this game live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

Corinthians want to continue as leaders of Group A and for that they must obtain at least a draw in their visit to “La Bombonera”. In this context, and taking into account that they are the least favorites in this game, a draw could be of great use to the Brazilian team since they would remain leaders, although a victory for Deportivo Cali would make them lose the leadership.

Boca Juniors, on the other hand, are second in Group A after winning away against Always Ready 1-0 with a goal that came from a very dubious penalty. The victory would leave them as absolute leaders, while a draw or a defeat would leave them at the mercy of what Deportivo Cali and the Bolivian team do, so they will try to win to depend on themselves in the last Matchday.

Boca Juniors vs Corinthians: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: Alberto J. Armando, La Boca, Argentina

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV

Boca Juniors vs Corinthians: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

Boca Juniors vs Corinthians: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Throughout history, these two rivals have faced each other 9 times, making this game for Matchday 5 of the Copa Libertadores Group Stage the 10th confrontation between the two. So far, there have been 3 victories for Boca Juniors (dominators of the statistics), 2 for Corinthians and 4 draws.

The last game between the two was for the current edition of the Copa Libertadores, more precisely April 27, 2022, with a 2-0 victory for the Brazilians with two goals from Maycon. Before that, the most immediate precedent was in the round of 16 of the 2013 Libertadores, in which Boca Juniors eliminated Corinthians after winning 1-0 in Argentina and drawing 1-1 in Brazil.

How to watch or live stream Boca Juniors vs Corinthians in the US

The game that will be played this Tuesday, May 17 at the Alberto J. Armando “La Bombonera” for the group stage of the 2022 Conmebol Libertadores between Boca Juniors and Corinthians will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (Free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Boca Juniors vs Corinthians: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caesars: Boca Juniors are the favorite with +114 odds, while Corinthians have +280. A tie would finish in a +205 payout.

If you are in Arizona, Illinois, New York, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, Ceasars offers a lot of in-game promos which make betting live a lot of fun. Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

Caesars Boca Juniors +114 Tie +205 Corinthians +280

*Odds via Caesars