Lionel Messi had another incredible night with Inter Miami and now, without even making his official debut at MLS, he has already won the 2023 Leagues Cup and got a ticket to the Concacaf Champions Cup.

In an extraordinary tournament, the legend scored ten goals in seven matches and hoisted his first trophy in the United States thanks to the help of a veteran coach like Gerardo Martino and brilliant players such as Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

Lionel Messi’s impact has been massive in a span of four weeks at Inter Miami and the soccer world is watching another tremendous chapter with him in the US and Cristiano Ronaldo at Saudi Arabia. That’s why, many stars reacted to his latest victory.

Sports stars and celebrities react to Lionel Messi’s victory at the Leagues Cup

After the 2023 Leagues Cup final, many stars were dazzled by Lionel Messi and another epic night to conquer his first title in the United States. One of them was the minority owner of Inter Miami, David Beckham.

The former player was just moved by what he saw at Nashville with a mixed message of English and Spanish. “We’re so happy. Tonight, it was a very special night for our club, for our fans, the players and our families. I’m so proud tonight of what we have achieved as La Familia (the family). Gracias (thanks) for everything Miami. Gracias (thanks) Leo.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo took the field at Nashville making a Cristiano Ronaldo celebration. In the end, as the owner of the losing team, he just acknowledged Messi’s greatness.

The NBA star of the Milwaukee Bucks wrote a very special message on social media. “Messi. Respect. Didn’t get the results we wanted, but what a great atmosphere. Nashville SC we will be back stronger and better than ever.”

Off the field, there were other celebrities which appeared at the 2023 Leagues Cup final. For example, Reese Witherspoon, owner of Nashville SC, invited her friend and famous actress Nicole Kidman to watch the game.