The salary cost of Paris Saint-Germain has to be reduced before the start of the new 2022-23 Ligue 1 season. As a result, the Parisians already have a player in mind they would like to leave in the summer transfer window.

Paris Saint-Germain will have to let go of certain players in the summer in order to keep their finances in order. Spanish newspaper Marca reports that UEFA has requested the Parisians to clarify their financial situation, which now shows a deficit of roughly €224 million.

Kylian Mbappe's contract extension until 2025 is the only thing the French champions know for sure right now. Luis Campos has been hired as the club's new sports advisor in addition to that. They have also been active this summer, signing Nuno Mendes on a long-term contract, as well as agreeing to a €40m deal for Porto's Vitinha.

As a result of all of this, the Qatari club will have to begin reducing their roster, which La Liga president Javier Tebas estimates has over €600 million in payroll costs despite the fact that the Frenchman's new deal offers a considerable percentage gain.

Who do PSG intend to sell to cut costs?

Neymar is one of the players that Paris Saint-Germain has to let go of because of his big salary and the exorbitant price he would command. It has been reported by L'Equipe that the 30-year-old makes roughly €50 million a season in gross salary.

Until the summer of 2025, the club has a contract with the Brazilian striker, who moved to France in 2017 in a world record move worth €222 million. As a result, the Parisian giants will be able to make quite a bit of money by selling their best players.

However, there are just a few of teams in the world that can afford such a modest pay. By contrast, Neymar's exit is a priority for the new management above that of Lionel Messi, who has just one year remaining on his contract.

The 2021-22 Ballon d'Or winner has only been with the club for a short period, thus they are reluctant to let him go so quickly. Despite the Red-and-Blues decision's to part with a major player, the Brazilian ace no intention of leaving the French capital any time soon.