If Manchester United had been unable to get Antony from Ajax this summer, Marco Asensio was considered a backup plan. Unfortunately for the Spaniard, the deal went through and he is now in the unenviable position of remaining at Real Madrid. After not being used in Sunday's match against Real Mallorca, he was recently spotted in an extremely irate mood.

All throughout the summer, rumors circulated that Marco Asensio would be leaving Real Madrid for another club. The Spanish player had not signed an extension with the club, leading to speculation that the La Liga champions preferred to cash in on him now rather than lose him for free in the next summer transfer window.

Asensio was said to be desperately trying to leave the club at the end of the summer transfer season in order to get more playing time. Manchester United were mentioned as a possible destination for him to continue his career. In fact, it was said that the Red Devils would offer up to €30 million for his services.

However, the Premier League giants eventually ended up snatching Antony from Ajax for an astonishing fee of accumulated €100 million. Therefore, the Spanish winger had decided to remain in Carlo Ancelotti's squad for the 2022-23 season rather than leave this summer.

The reason why Marco Asensio was fuming in Real Madrid vs Mallorca

The recent events at Real Madrid have made Marco Asensio unhappy. Despite his decision to stay, the Spanish forward is Carlo Ancelotti's second-to-last choice as a striker, and he vented his fury to the whole Santiago Bernabeu crowd during a match against Mallorca.

In Real Madrid's eventual 4-1 victory, players like Eden Hazard, Dani Ceballos, and Antonio Rudiger all saw significant playing time. There was just one player who seemed very down on the team. It was Marco Asensio who was left fuming because he didn't get to play this weekend.

The Whites were down to their last substitute after an injury to Lucas Vazquez in the 70th minute. While warming up with Luka Modric and Carvajal, the 26-year-old became infuriated when his manager, Carlo Ancelotti, did not decide to substitute him into the game. He flung his bib and kicked a water bottle in the Italian boss' direction.

Prior to Modric's introduction, Hazard had already departed the field. Furthermore, Asensio's present predicament may be directly attributed to the aforementioned competition, Spanish newspaper Marca suggest. Karim Benzema, Vinicius, Federico Valverde, Rodrygo, and Eden Hazard have all been ranked higher than Los Blancos' No. 11 by the four-time UEFA Champions League winning manager.