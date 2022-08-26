The LaLiga season is only two weeks old but Real Madrid may lose one of its players before the summer transfer window is over.

Real Madrid: Carlo Ancelotti knows one of his players is looking to leave

For Real Madrid it’s back to business as usual, the European giants and current UEFA Champions League champions got off to a quick start in LaLiga. Carlo Ancelotti’s side won their first two games of the season and have scored 6 goals for and conceded only 2.

This season Real Madrid will rely on their core backbone to take them back to European glory, Thibaut Courtois, Toni Kroos, Vinícius Júnior, Karim Benzema, Luka Modrić, and Federico Valverde will be the main faces of the club this season. New signing Antonio Rüdiger will look to lead at the back.

Still one of Madrid’s players may be looking to find a new home as minutes may start to go down and he clearly is not first choice. That player is Marco Asensio.

Marco Asensio looking to leave Real Madrid

In speaking with Movistar Carlo Ancelotti was clear that Marco Asensio is looking to move on, "I think he is looking at something to see if he can leave… If he does not leave, he will continue to be a Madrid player."

Federico Valverde, who under the Italian manager, has moved to right wing, took Asensio’s place on the squad. Asensio who during last season had a lot of transfer rumors could still find a new home within LaLiga or another team in Europe.

Asensio has been at Real Madrid since 2014 playing well over 200 games for the club and winning 13 championships.