The Strongest and Libertad will meet on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at 10:00 PM (ET), at the Estadio Hernando Sile in La Paz, on Matchday 1 of the 2022 Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores Group Stage. Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Group B Copa Libertadores soccer match, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game online free in the US.

This will both be their fifth Copa Libertadores and overall meeting. Interestingly, Libertad Asuncion of Paraguay have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, claiming a triumph on three occasions so far; The Strongest of Bolivia are yet to celebrate a victory to this day, and the remaining match has ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on February 13, 2019, when the Gumarelo cruised past the 10-men Tigre with a final result of 5-1 in the second leg of the Second Stage. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in more than three years, this time in the Group Stage of the 2022 Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores edition.

The Strongest vs Libertad: Match Information

Date: Thursday, April 7, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Hernando Sile, La Paz

The Strongest vs Libertad: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

The Strongest vs Libertad: Storylines

To advance to the Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores Group Phase, The Strongest had to defeat Plaza Colonia of Uruguay 3-2 on aggregate in the Second Stage, as well as Universidad Catolica 2-1 on aggregate in the Third Stage. Meanwhile, Libertad qualified for the 2022 Group Stage as a result of becoming the 2021 Primera Division tournament (Apertura or Clausura) champions with the worse record in the aggregate table.

These opponents don't have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to April 3, 2018, and it ended in a 3-0 win for the Paraguayan side in the Group Stage of the 2018 Copa Libertadores. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either one of the clubs will grab the three points on the opening matchday.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free The Strongest vs Libertad in the U.S.

The 2022 Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores Group Stage Matchday 1 game between The Strongest and Libertad, to be played on Thursday at the Estadio Hernando Sile in La Paz, will be broadcast on beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS in the United States.

The Strongest vs Libertad: Predictions And Odds

The odds are expectedly in favor of The Strongest. Caliente see them as the firm favorites and thus, they have given them -188 odds to open the Group Stage with a win. The away side Libertad meanwhile, have +525 odds to cause an upset in Matchday 1, while a tie would result in a +320 payout.

Caliente The Strongest -188 Tie +320 Libertad +525

* Odds via Caliente