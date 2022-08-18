Kylian Mbappe is one of the most controversial superstars in soccer nowadays. His actions have not only been severely criticized by soccer fans, but also by two legend that are not convinced about what the French striker is doing with his career.

The summer of 2022 was one of the most controversial regarding Kylian Mbappe. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner rejected Real Madrid after all the rumors said that it was an inminent move for him to Spain. This was the first action by him that made all the fans talk, but not the last one.

With the 2022-23 season advancing, Kylian Mbappe is seen as one of the best forwards nowadays. Even though he decided to stay with PSG, some images have captured him uncomfortable with his partners, including Lionel Messi and Neymar. That's why he's being judged by former players, fans and even international managers.

Tite and Wayne Rooney severely criticized Kylian Mbappe after his controversial actions

Kylian Mbappe has been judged by Tite, Brazil's national manager, and Wayne Rooney, English legend, after the French striker had some controversial actions and words against CONMEBOL and with Lionel Messi.

"Argentina and Brazil don't have that level of competition in South America, the football is not as developed as in Europe, that is why most recent World Cup winners have been Europeans," said Kylian Mbappe.

This was not well received by the Brazilian coach, who also talked about Europe's level. "Maybe [Kylian Mbappe] is talking about these Nations League clashes or European friendlies, but not World Cup qualifiers.We don't have, with all due respect, Azerbaijan to play. We don't have anyone that gives you a break," said Tite to ESPN.

As for Wayne Rooney, the former Manchester United's player criticized Mbappe's action towards Messi. Images captured the French forward shoving the Argentinian with his shoulder during a PSG's match.

"A 22-23 year old player throwing a shoulder at Messi... I have never seen a bigger ego than this in my life. Someone remind Mbappe that at 22 years old, Messi had four Ballon d'Ors," told Rooney to Depar Sports.