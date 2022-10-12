Tigres UANL clashes with Pachuca in one of the best matchups of the Quarterfinals in Liga MX Apertura 2022 playoffs. Here you will find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free the game in the US.

Tigres UANL will host Pachuca in the first leg of the Quarterfinals in Liga MX Apertura 2022 playoffs. Here you will find everything you need to know such as the match information, predictions, odds, storylines and how to watch or live stream it for free. In the US, you can enjoy the game on fuboTV (Free Trial).

Tigres UANL have been one of the best teams in Mexico during the last decade. In the first round of the playoffs, they overcame adversity after Javier Aquino saw an early red card and defeated Necaxa (2-0). Andre Pierre Gignac gave a master class and added another chapter to his legendary career as one of the Top 5 foreign players in Mexican League's history. Estadio Universitario is a fortress every season during the finals and that's why this first leg is crucial for Miguel Herrera's team in the series against Pachuca.

Last season, Pachuca were the favorite in the final of Clausura 2022 but they couldn't seal the deal at home against Atlas. That was a huge disappointment, considering the Tuzos had been the best club during the regular season. Now, Guillermo Almada's team is looking for revenge. Nico Ibañez was the leading scorer in Liga MX Apertura 2022 with 11 goals.

Tigres UANL vs Pachuca: Match Information

Date: Thursday, October 13, 2022.

Time: 10:06 PM (ET).

Location: Estadio Universitario. San Nicolas de los Garza, Nuevo Leon, Mexico.

Live Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial).

Tigres UANL vs Pachuca: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:06 PM

CT: 9:06 PM

MT: 8:06 PM

PT: 7:06 PM

Tigres UANL vs Pachuca: Storylines

Andre Pierre Gignac is the name of the game for Tigres UANL. The French striker's career in Liga MX is legendary as a foreign player and he might be compared with historic names such as Cabinho, José Saturnino Cardozo, Carlos Reinoso and Miguel Marín. Gignac scored eight goals during the regular season (third best in the league) and twice in the 2-0 victory against Necaxa in the first round of the playoffs.

A few weeks ago, on Matchday 7 of Liga MX Apertura 2022, Pachuca won 2-0 against Tigres UANL with two goals from the best striker in the Mexican League: Nico Ibañez. In that game, the Tuzos had an enormous advantage because Jesús Angulo saw an early red card after only 13 minutes.

How to watch or live stream free Tigres UANL vs Pachuca in the US

Tigres UANL and Pachuca will face off in the first leg of the Quarterfinals in Liga MX Apertura 2022 playoffs. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (Free Trial) for the US. Other options if you don't want to miss the match in the United States are TUDN.com, TUDN App and TUDN USA.

Tigres UANL vs Pachuca: Predictions And Odds

For the oddsmakers, Tigres UANL are the favorites at home with +120 in the moneyline. Pachuca is the underdog in the first leg at +210 and the draw is set at +225. The Over/Under for total goals is 2.5. Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with Liga MX at BetMGM! New customers start with a risk-free bet, up to $1000. Simply sign up here!

BetMGM Tigres UANL +120 Tie +225 Pachuca +210

*Odds via BetMGM