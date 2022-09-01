Toluca and Chivas clash off at the Estadio Nemesio Diez in a match for the 12th round of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura Tournament. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

Toluca and Chivas will face each other at the Estadio Nemesio Diez in Toluca, in the 13th round of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura tournament. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this Torneo Apertura soccer match in the US. For example, if you are in the United States, tune in to fuboTV (free trial).

This will be their 57th overall meeting. Toluca are the slight favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 21 occasions so far; Chivas have grabbed a triumph 15 times to this day, and 20 matches has ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on April 10, 2022, when the game ended in a 1-1 draw, at the Estadio Nemesio Diez in Toluca in the 2022 Liga MX Clausura. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2023 Liga MX Apertura.

Toluca vs Chivas: Date

The 2022 Liga MX Apertura Matchday 12 game between Toluca and Chivas will be played on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at Estadio Nemesio Diez in Toluca.

Toluca vs Chivas: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Toluca vs Chivas in Liga MX Torneo Apertura 2022

The game to be played between Toluca and Chivas on Matchday 12 of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura, will be broadcast on fuboTV (free trial) in the United States. Another option is ViX+.