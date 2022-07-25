Liga MX has two phases, one called opening and another closing, each one offers a large number of games with the best Mexican players. But only a handful of teams are considered favorites. Check here who is leading the table.

The 2022-2023 Liga MX season kicks off with the 2022 Apertura Tournament with defending champions Atlas looking for another consecutive title. But they are not the only ones hungry to win, other big teams like Tigres UANL, Club America and Pachuca are also eager to win this year.

But to get to the playoffs, also known as 'La Liguilla', the teams must have the best players to win the games, especially to have the best possible offensive attack since Liga MX is considered one of the best leagues in the American continent in terms of average goals per game.

What Atlas did last season is something unusual within Liga MX, winning the two phases of the Mexican league (known as Bicampeonato, Spanish word for two-time championship), before them another team that won both stages in a row was Club Leon (2013 Apertura and 2014 Clausura).

Top 10 goalscorers of the 2022-2023 Liga MX

The top goalscorers of the table are for both stages, but at the end of each stage the goals of each player in the top 10 will be posted according to the stage. Usually the top scorers are the players of the best teams in Mexico like Tigres, Pachuca, America, among others.

nº Player name - Team Goals scored 1. Santiago Giménez - Cruz Azul 5 2. Lucas Di Yorio - León 4 Rogelio Funes Mori - Monterrey 4 4. Nicolás Ibáñez - Pachuca 3 Leonardo Fernández - Toluca 3 Gabriel Fernández - FC Juárez 3 7. Martín Barragán - Puebla 2 Valber Huerta - Toluca 2 Milton Giménez - Necaxa 2 André-Pierre Gignac - UANL 2 Rodrigo Aguirre - Monterrey 2

data by fbref.com, last updated 07/24/2022 7:30 PM

In the 2021-2022 Liga MX season the top scorer was German Berterame with 16 goals, he was a player for Atletico San Luis, that team played in the quarter-finals of the 2022 Clausura Tournament. The second top scorer from last season was Andre-Pierre Gignac with 14 goals, and only two Atlas players appeared in the top 10, Quiñones and Furch with 11 goals each.

The top underdog teams for the 2022-2023 Liga MX season are Toluca, Atletico San Luis and Chivas Guadalajara. Those teams almost always make it to the postseason but it's tough for them to win against the big favorites.