Toluca take on Monterrey at Estadio Nemesio Díez in Toluca de Lerdo for the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Toluca vs Monterrey: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 LIGA MX Torneo Clausura

Toluca and Monterrey meet in a pending game of Matchweek 4 at the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. This game will take place at Estadio Nemesio Díez in Toluca de Lerdo. The home team should only think about winning. Here is all the detailed information about this Liga MX game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Toluca are struggling to try to reach the Liga MX final phase playoffs, but they won a recent game that ended a two-game losing streak against Pachuca 0-3 and America 0-3. Toluca still have time to reach the playoffs or reclassification.

Monterrey are in better form than their rivals with 4 wins, three draws and three losses. The most recent game for Monterrey was a loss against Tigres UANL, that was the team's only loss in March 2022 after they won three games and tied another.

Toluca vs Monterrey: Date

Toluca and Monterrey play for the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura on Wednesday, April 6 at Estadio Nemesio Díez in Toluca de Lerdo. The visitors start the month hoping to put together another winning streak, but the home team also needs to win games to improve their record.

Toluca vs Monterrey: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Toluca vs Monterrey at the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura

This game for the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura, Toluca and Monterrey at the Estadio Nemesio Díez in Toluca de Lerdo on Wednesday, April 6, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA

