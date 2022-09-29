Toronto FC will host Inter Miami for a Matchday 33 of the 2022 MLS Regular Season. Find out Find out how to watch or live stream free the game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

Decision Day is coming up in the 2022 Major League Soccer Regular Season, but there is one more match week for Toronto FC who will host Inter Miami for Week 33. The Canadians with no chance of qualifying for the MLS Playoffs, will try to bring down the Miami franchise in the Eastern Conference.

Toronto FC faced Inter Miami in Fort Lauderdale for Week 27, but couldn't do much. In fact, the team managed by Bob Bradley hasn't picked up a win in the last four matchdays. A sad history for a historic franchise in the MLS, but they haven't pulled up themselves, even with Lorenzo Insigne as their DP.

On the other side, Inter Miami are close to clinch a spot in the MLS Playoffs for the first time in the franchise history. In fact, the team managed by Phil Neville has a two straight winning streak, where they leved up their game to be a contender for that last place in the postseason. With an extraordinary Gonzalo Higuain, who has scored 13 goals for his side, Inter Miami are confident they will qualify for the postseason.

Toronto FC vs Inter Miami: Match Information

Date: Friday, September 30, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: BMO Field in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Live Stream: ESPN+

Toronto FC vs Inter Miami: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Toronto FC vs Inter Miami: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Toronto FC will host Inter Miami for the third time in their rivalry history. Since the Miami franchise first debuted in the Major League Soccer, the Canadian side has won just once against Inter Miami. Since that first game, Inter Miami have dominated with four straight wins. And with their current winning streak, the Friday night's game may end with Inter Miami picking up the win.

In their last meeting at the BMO Field in Toronto, Christian Makoun scored a last-minute penalty, which gave the three points for his side. That was a close game, but this next matchup won't seem to be as close.

How to watch or live stream Toronto FC vs Inter Miami in the US

The Week 33 matchup between Toronto FC and Inter Miami will be played on Friday, September 30, 2022 at 7:30 PM (ET) for the 2022 Major League Soccer Regular Season. This matchup held at the BMO Field will be available to watch on ESPN+.

Toronto FC vs Inter Miami: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have set their predictions for this MLS matchup. According to BetMGM, Toronto FC have +100 odds to pick up the win as hosts, while Inter Miami have +220 odds to pick up the win on the road. A draw would make a +280 payout.

