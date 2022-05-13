Orlando FC will visit Toronto FC in a game valid for Matchday 11. Find out here all about the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online free this game in the United States.

Orlando City are currently one of the teams that are qualifying for the quarterfinals. However, the very good performances of the Florida team have brought it very close to the top of the Eastern Conference standings. With 17 points they are only 2 behind the leaders, Philadelphia.

In the case of Toronto FC, they are just 1 point from the bottom of the standings, with 11 points in 11 games played. Despite being almost at the end, there are only 3 points that separate them from the last team that would be qualifying for the quarterfinals, the Atlanta United, so a victory could leave them very close to the qualification zone.

Toronto FC vs Orlando City: Match Information

Date: Saturday, May 14, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: BMO Field, Toronto, Canada

Live stream: FuboTV

Toronto FC vs Orlando City: Time by States in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Toronto FC vs Orlando City: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Toronto FC are the broad dominators in the statistics that doesn't have many recorded games. They barely faced each other in 15 matches. Team Canada has won 8 times, while Orlando City won 4 times. In addition, there were 3 draws.

The last game between both teams was for the 2021 MLS Matchday 4, and it took place on July 18, 2021. On that occasion was a 1-1 draw with a goal by Jozy Altidore for Toronto FC and Nani for Orlando City.

How to watch or live stream Toronto FC vs Orlando City in the US

Toronto FC and Orlando City will play for the Matchday 11 of the MLS this Saturday, May 14 at 3:00 PM (ET).

Toronto FC vs Orlando City: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caesars: Orlando City are the favorite with +160 odds, while Toronto FC have +170. A tie would finish in a +235 payout.

Caesars Toronto FC +170 Tie +235 Orlando City +160

*Odds via Caesars