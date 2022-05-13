LA Galaxy face FC Dallas on Saturday at Dignity Health Sports Park in a match for the Week 11 of the 2022 MLS season. Check out how to watch the game, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

LA Galaxy and FC Dallas will face off at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles, in the 11th week of the 2022 MLS regular season on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 10:30 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Major League Soccer match, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream the game in the US. If you are in the United States, tune in to fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).

This will be their 82nd MLS meeting. Interestingly, at the moment, Los Angeles Galaxy are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, having triumphed 38 times; FC Dallas have celebrated a win on precisely 30 occasions, and the remaining 13 games have ended in a draw.

Their most recent duel took place on October 24, 2021, when the game ended in a 2-2 draw in Los Angeles in the 2021 MLS regular season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, in the 2022 MLS season.

LA Galaxy vs FC Dallas: Match Information

Date: Saturday, May 14, 2022

Time: 10:30 PM (ET)

Location: Dignity Health Sports Park, Los Angeles

Live Stream: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the US

LA Galaxy vs FC Dallas: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

LA Galaxy vs FC Dallas: Storylines

LA Galaxy have grabbed three victories in a row in their last five MLS fixtures, as well as one loss and one draw (WDWLW). Meanwhile, in their last five games, FC Dallas have not lost a single game. In contrast to their opponents, they have won three times and drawn twice (WDWDW).

The California side currently sit in third place on the Western Conference table with 19 points in 10 regular-season matches so far. On the other hand, the Burn are placed right below them, in fourth place on the Western Conference table with 19 points won in 10 regular-season games.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to June 17, 1996, and it ended in a 5-2 triumph for the Texas side at home. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will take home the three points in Week 11.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free LA Galaxy vs FC Dallas in the U.S.

The 2022 MLS Week 11 game between LA Galaxy and FC Dallas, to be played on Saturday, at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming) in the United States. Other options are YES App, sportingkc.com, YES Network, ESPN+.

LA Galaxy vs FC Dallas: Predictions And Odds

The odds are in favor of the LA Galaxy. Caesars see them as the clear favorites to claim another win this season and they have given them -117 odds. The away side FC Dallas, meanwhile, have +340 odds to cause an upset this weekend, while a tie would result in a +250 payout.

Caesars LA Galaxy -117 Tie +250 FC Dallas +340

