Portland Timbers face Sporting Kansas City on Saturday at Providence Park in a match for the Week 11 of the 2022 MLS season. Check out how to watch the game, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Portland Timbers and Sporting Kansas City will meet at the Providence Park in Portland, in the 11th week of the 2022 MLS regular season on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 7:00 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Major League Soccer match, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream the game in the US. If you are in the United States, tune in to fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).

This will be their 22nd MLS meeting. Interestingly, Kansas City are the slight favorites in head-to-head clashes, having triumphed seven times; Portland Timbers have celebrated a win on six occasions, and the remaining eight games have ended in a draw.

Their most recent duel took place on August 19, 2021, when the game ended in a 2-2 draw in Kansas in the 2021 MLS regular season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, in the 2022 MLS season.

Portland Timbers vs Sporting Kansas City: Match Information

Date: Saturday, May 14, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Providence Park, Portland

Live Stream: fuboTV in the US

Portland Timbers vs Sporting Kansas City: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Portland Timbers vs Sporting Kansas City: Storylines

Portland Timbers have grabbed only one victory in their last five MLS fixtures, as well as one loss and three draws (WDDLD). Meanwhile, in their last five games, Sporting Kansas City have not won a single game. In contrast to their opponents, they have suffered three defeats and were have drawn twice (LLDDD).

The Wizards currently sit in 12th place on the Western Conference table with nine points in 11 regular-season matches so far. On the other hand, the Timbers are placed two positions above them, in 10th place on the Western Conference table with 12 points won in 11 regular-season games.

These opponents don’t have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to July 3, 2011, and it ended in a plain 2-1 triumph for SKC away. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will take home the three points in Week 11.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Portland Timbers vs Sporting Kansas City in the U.S.

The 2022 MLS Week 11 game between Portland Timbers and Sporting Kansas City, to be played on Saturday, at the Providence Park in Portland, will be broadcast on fuboTV in the United States. Other options are YES App, sportingkc.com, YES Network, ESPN+.

Portland Timbers vs Sporting Kansas City: Predictions And Odds

The odds are in favor of the Portland Timbers. Caesars see them as the clear favorites to claim another win this season and they have given them +109 odds. The away side Sporting Kansas City, meanwhile, have +255 odds to cause an upset this weekend, while a tie would result in a +245 payout.

If you are in Arizona, Illinois, Portland, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, Caesars offers sports betting.

Caesars Portland Timbers +109 Tie +245 Sporting Kansas City +255

* Odds via Caesars