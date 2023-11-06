Tottenham and Chelsea will face each other today in a match for the 2023-2024 Premier League season. This game will take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The Blues coached by Mauricio Pochettino will need to be at their very best if they want to get anything out of the game, while the Spurs will be looking for a new win to extend their unbeaten run in the tournament and take the top spot of the standings from current leaders Manchester City.
Tottenham are just one point away from the first spot on the table, which is currently taken by Manchester City with 27 points. But the good news is that Tottenham have a perfect record with four recent wins against Liverpool, Luton, Fulham and Crystal Palace.
Chelsea are struggling to climb places in the table, they were enjoying a recent winning streak but recently lost to Brentford by 0-2 at home. So far their record is 3-3-4.
Tottenham vs Chelsea: Kick-Off Time
Tottenham and Chelsea play for the 2023-2024 Premier League on Monday, November 6 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM November 6
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM November 6
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Cameroon: 9:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Costa Rica: 2:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Ecuador: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM November 6
Indonesia: 4:00 AM November 6
Iran: 11:30 PM
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Japan: 5:00 AM November 6
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM November 6
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 9:00 AM November 6
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Qatar: 11:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Senegal: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM November 6
South Africa: 10:00 PM
South Korea: 5:00 AM November 6
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
Tanzania: 11:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM
Tunisia: 9:00 PM
Uganda: 11:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM November 6
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM
Tottenham vs Chelsea: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Belgium: VOOsport World 1
Brazil: Star+
Canada: Fubo Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark, V Sport Ultra HD
Egypt: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD
France: Canal+ Foot
Germany: Sky Sport Premier League, WOW, Sky Go
Ghana: Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport OTT 4, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League, Nova Sports Prime
India: Star Sports Select HD1, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 1, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 4K
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Malaysia: Astro Go
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport OTT 4
Norway: V Sport Premier League, V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Norway
Philippines: Setanta Sports
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 3 Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal, DAZN Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Serbia: Arena 1 Premium
Singapore: StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT 4, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Spain: DAZN 1, DAZN Spain, Movistar+
Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Ultra HD
Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
United Kingdom: Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event
United States: Peacock