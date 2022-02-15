Paul Pogba to PSG is heating up again with reports that the French club is preparing a big contract for the World Cup winner.

Paul Pogba seems further and further away from Manchester United as the weeks progress. The French World Cup winner has not resigned with the Red Devils, and it seems that contract extension talks have cooled down.

Pogba has turned down various contract offers from Manchester United; it has been reported that Pogba wants to make a salary that would make the 28-year-old one of the highest paid players in the Premier League.

Given Manchester United's current standing on and off the field, all signs point to a Pogba exit and it seems that PSG could be the landing spot for one of the best midfielders in the world.

Paul Pogba close to PSG with a mega offer

According to 90min, PSG is ready to pounce on Pogba and are going to offer a “mega” contract to the French international. Pogba’s United deal ends in the Summer, and he will be able to leave the club on a free transfer.

Pogba won’t be short on offers as clubs such as Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus are interested in Pogba, who at 0 transfer cost will be one of the most sought-after players in the summer transfer season.

