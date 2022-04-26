Only four teams remain alive in the battle for Europe's most coveted prize. With the tournament decider looming around, take a look at the date, time and venue for the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League final.

Manchester City, Real Madrid, Liverpool, and Villarreal will battle it out for the two tickets to the tournament decider, which could be an all-English final or an all-Spanish final depending on which teams win the semifinal ties.

While the Merengues and the Citizens face off in one of the semis, the Reds take on the Yellow Submarine, who want to continue writing history in this edition. Will we see a new European champion this year?

When is the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League final?

The 2021-22 UEFA Champions League final will be played on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 3 PM (ET). The final was originally expected to be played in Saint Petersburg, but UEFA has relocated the game because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Where is the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League final?

The 2021-22 UEFA Champions League final will be played at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, in the north of Paris. The last time this stadium hosted a UCL final came in 2006, when Barcelona beat Arsenal.