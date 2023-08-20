Udinese and Juventus meet in the 2023-2024 Serie A. This game will take place at Stadio Friuli in Udine. The home team is ready to win their first game of the season. Here is all the detailed information about this Serie A game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
Udinese dream of the European tournaments, last season they finished in the 12th spot of the standings with a record of 11-13-14, at least they avoided the relegation zone.
Juventus were penalized with 10 points deductions, but at the end of the season they were in the 7th spot of the standings and that gave them access to the Europa Conference League.
Udinese vs Juventus: Kick-Off Time
Udinese and Juventus play for the 2023-2024 Serie A on Sunday, August 20 at Stadio Friuli in Udine.
Argentina: 4:45 PM
Australia: 6:45 AM August 21
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 4:45 PM
Cameroon: 8:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Egypt: 9:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 7:45 PM
India: 1:00 AM August 21
Indonesia: 3:45 AM August 21
Iran: 11:00 PM
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 2:45 PM
Kenya: 10:45 PM
Malaysia: 3:45 AM August 21
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Morocco: 8:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 8:45 AM August 21
Nigeria: 8:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 3:45 AM August 21
South Africa: 9:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UAE: 11:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM
Udinese vs Juventus: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3
Belgium: Eleven Sports 2 Belgium, Play Sports, DAZN Belgium
Brazil: Star+
Canada: Fubo Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2, Free
Germany: DAZN1, DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Greece: Cosmote Sport 7 HD
India: Sports18 HD
Ireland: TNT Sports 1, discovery+, discovery+ App
Italy: DAZN, SKY Go Italia
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Malta: TSN3 Malta, GO TV Anywhere
Mexico: ESPN3 Mexico, Star+
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Norway: VG+
Philippines: beIN Sports 1 HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV3, Sport TV Multiscreen
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport Football, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, MáXimo 360
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones
Sweden: C More Sweden, Discovery+, C More Fotball, TV4 Play
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 6 Live
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, Abu Dhabi Sports 1
United Kingdom: discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, discovery+
United States: Paramount+