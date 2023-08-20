Udinese vs Juventus: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023-2024 Serie A in your country

Udinese and Juventus meet in the 2023-2024 Serie A. This game will take place at Stadio Friuli in Udine. The home team is ready to win their first game of the season. Here is all the detailed information about this Serie A game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

[Watch Udinese vs Juventus online in the US on Paramount+]

Udinese dream of the European tournaments, last season they finished in the 12th spot of the standings with a record of 11-13-14, at least they avoided the relegation zone.

Juventus were penalized with 10 points deductions, but at the end of the season they were in the 7th spot of the standings and that gave them access to the Europa Conference League.

Udinese vs Juventus: Kick-Off Time

Udinese and Juventus play for the 2023-2024 Serie A on Sunday, August 20 at Stadio Friuli in Udine.

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM August 21

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Cameroon: 8:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 7:45 PM

India: 1:00 AM August 21

Indonesia: 3:45 AM August 21

Iran: 11:00 PM

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 2:45 PM

Kenya: 10:45 PM

Malaysia: 3:45 AM August 21

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 8:45 AM August 21

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 3:45 AM August 21

South Africa: 9:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 11:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM

Udinese vs Juventus: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3

Belgium: Eleven Sports 2 Belgium, Play Sports, DAZN Belgium

Brazil: Star+

Canada: Fubo Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: STARZPLAY

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2, Free

Germany: DAZN1, DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Greece: Cosmote Sport 7 HD

India: Sports18 HD

Ireland: TNT Sports 1, discovery+, discovery+ App

Italy: DAZN, SKY Go Italia

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Malta: TSN3 Malta, GO TV Anywhere

Mexico: ESPN3 Mexico, Star+

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Norway: VG+

Philippines: beIN Sports 1 HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV3, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport Football, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, MáXimo 360

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones

Sweden: C More Sweden, Discovery+, C More Fotball, TV4 Play

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 6 Live

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, Abu Dhabi Sports 1

United Kingdom: discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, discovery+

United States: Paramount+