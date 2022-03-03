In one of the marquee matches of Serie A this weekend it’s a battle for first place with Napoli playing host to AC Milan. Here are some of the best betting options brought to you by BetMGM .

It’s one of the biggest games at the weekend in European club soccer with first place on the line when Napoli take on AC Milan. Both teams are tied for first at 57 points and if they draw it could see Inter Milan leapfrog and grab first place in a three-way tie.

Milan have tied 3 of their last 5 games, winning 2, and Napoli are winners of 3 of their last 5. Napoli are in first due to their stingy defense. This has been one of the tightest seasons in a while in Serie A with AC Milan trying to snap their title drought, but Napoli is there and looks like they will fight to the end.

Napoli - AC Milan straight bet

Despite being evenly matched the odds for this game are very much in the bettor’s favor as Napoli is paying out 2.05 for a win, while AC Milan is at 3.60. Playing at home will be key for Napoli who look like a side that can win this match and take top spot in Serie A.

Napoli - AC Milan goal scorers

Zlatan Ibrahimović is the player everyone will be looking at to put the ball in the back of the next, the Swedish goal scorer is paying out 2.70 to score a goal anytime during the match while Lorenzo Insigne is the biggest bet to score for Napoli and he is paying out 3.30.

Napoli - AC Milan Parlays

There are various options to pick and choose from for this match with some of the most interesting parlays being Napoli with the most corners, Milan to score first, and total goals over 2.5 is paying out 6.25, but you can also set up your own parlay with any number of options.

