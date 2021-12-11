Udinese and Milan will clash off today at Stadio Friuli in the 17th round of the 2021-22 Serie A season. Check out how to watch the game, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Udinese and Milan are set to face at the Stadio Friuli in Udine on the Matchday 17 of the 2021-22 Serie A season, today, December 11, 2021, at 2:45 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Italian league soccer match, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch the game online. For example. in the United States, you can watch it on Paramount+ (Free Trial), while you can tune in to fuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial from Canada.

This will be their 93rd Serie A meeting. There are no surprises here as AC Milan are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 41 occasions so far; Udinese have grabbed a triumph just 17 times to this day, and a great number of even 34 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on March 3, 2021, when the Rossoneri salvaged a late 1-1 thriller draw at home, at the San Siro in Milan in the 2020-21 Serie A season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet in the 2021/2022 Serie A season for the first time.

Udinese vs Milan: Match Information

Date: Saturday, December 11, 2021

Time: 2:45 PM (ET)

Location: Stadio Friuli, Udine

Udinese vs Milan: Times by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

Udinese vs Milan: Storylines

In the last five fixtures, Udinese have lost two times and drew twice while winning only once (LDDLW). Meanwhile, Milan have been in decent form in the Serie A season. They have won two of their five previous fixtures in Serie A, in addition to one draw and two losses (WWLLD).

The Rossoneri currently sit on top of Serie A with 38 points in 16 matches so far. On the other hand, Udinese are placed 13 positions below them, in 14th place on the Serie A table with 16 points won in 16 games in the 2021-22 season.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to September 10, 1950, when Il Diavolo trashed the Friulani 6-2 in the 1950/51 Serie A season. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will go home with the three points in Round 17.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Udinese vs Milan in the U.S. and Canada

The 2021-22 Serie A Round 17 game between Udinese and Milan, to be played today, at the Stadio Friuli in Udine, will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the United States, and on fuboTV (Free Trial), exclusively for Canada.

Udinese vs Milan: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of AC Milan. FanDuel see them as the favorites and thus, they have given them -115 odds to grab another win in the season. The home side Udinese have a +330 odds to cause an upset in the 17th round, while a tie would result in a +240 payout.

FanDuel Udinese +330 Tie +240 Milan -115

* Odds by FanDuel