Udinese and Milan will clash off at Stadio Friuli in the 17th round of the 2021-22 Serie A season. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

Udinese will face Milan at the Stadio Friuli in Udine on the Matchday 17 of the 2021-22 Serie A season. Here you will find when and how to watch this exciting Italian league soccer derby match in the US. For example. in the United States, you can watch it on Paramount+ (Free Trial), while if you are in Canada, you can tune in to fuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

This will be their 93rd Serie A meeting. There are no surprises here as AC Milan are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 41 occasions so far; Udinese have grabbed a triumph just 17 times to this day, and a great number of even 34 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on March 3, 2021, when the Rossoneri salvaged a late 1-1 thriller draw at home, at the San Siro in Milan in the 2020-21 Serie A season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2021/2022 Serie A season.

Udinese vs Milan: Date

The 2021-22 Serie A Round 17 game between Udinese and Milan will be played on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at the Stadio Friuli in Udine.

Udinese vs Milan: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV Channel in the US and Canada to watch Udinese vs Milan in Serie A 2021-22

The Italian soccer game to be played between Udinese and Milan on the 17th round of the 2021-22 Serie A season, will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the United States, and on fuboTV (Free Trial) in Canada.