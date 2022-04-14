The 2021-22 UEFA Europa League is reaching its crucial stages as only four teams remain alive. Take a look at the quarterfinal results and the tournament bracket with the semifinal clashes to know every team’s road to the grand final.

The stage is set for the 2021-22 UEFA Europa League semifinals. RB Leipzig, Eintracht Frankfurt, West Ham, and Rangers have all advanced to the final four of the tournament as the battle for the trophy intensifies.

Leipzig saw off Atalanta in the first game of an eventful day of Europa League action. Later, Frankfurt pulled off a shock at the Camp Nou by knocking Barcelona out of the competition, while the Hammers upset Lyon in France. The Scottish giants, on the other hand, had to go extra time to leave Braga on the way.

The best is yet to come in this tournament as only four teams are still on pace to win the continental prize. Check out here what the Europa League bracket looks like as the grand final in Seville draws nearer.

2021-22 Europa League quarterfinals: Second leg results

Atalanta 0-2 RB Leipzig* (aggregate: 1-3, Leipzig advance)

Barcelona 2-3 Eintracht Frankfurt* (aggregate: 3-4; Eintracht Frankfurt advance)

Lyon 0-3 West Ham* (aggregate: 1-4, West Ham advance)

Rangers* 3-1 Braga (aggregate: 3-2, Rangers advance)

2021-22 Europa League bracket: Semifinal games

There's no need for another draw to know the road to the Europa League final, as the route to Seville has been set after the round of 16. West Ham set up a meeting with Eintracht Frankfurt, while RB Leipzig will take on Rangers.

2021-22 UEFA Europa League semifinals

West Ham vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

RB Leipzig vs. Rangers

The first legs of the UEL semifinals will be played on April 28, while the return legs are scheduled for May 5. The 2021-22 UEFA Europa League grand final will take place on Wednesday, May 18, at Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan in Seville, Spain.