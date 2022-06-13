Ireland will look for their second victory in this UEFA Nations League when they visit Ukraine for Matchday 4. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States and Canada.

Ukraine vs Republic of Ireland: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US and Canada to watch or live stream the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League

Leaders of group B1, Ukraine, host the Republic of Ireland for Matchday 4 of the UEFA Nations League. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV and DAZN if you are in Canada.

Ukraine have had a great start in this UEFA Nations League winning their first two games (they still have to play against Scotland for Matchday 1) in which they scored 4 goals and did not concede any. Despite having that game less, they are leaders in their group and the main candidates for promotion. And for this, of course, you must follow the path of victory.

The Irish are coming off their first win against Scotland in Matchday 3 and now they want to fight for big things. They know that the rivals to beat in the group are Ukraine, the main candidates to achieve promotion, so if they want to be the ones to get the first place, they must beat them, and on the other hand, a defeat would leave them almost out of the fight in addition to complicating their permanence in League B.

Ukraine vs Republic of Ireland: Date

This UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 game between Ukraine and Republic of Ireland that will take place at the Stadion Miejski ŁKS, Łódź, Poland will be played on Tuesday, June 14 at 2:45 PM (ET).

Ukraine vs Republic of Ireland: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV Channel in the US and Canada to watch Ukraine vs Republic of Ireland

This game for the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League between Ukraine and Republic of Ireland at the Stadion Miejski ŁKS, Łódź, Poland will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and DAZN if you are in Canada. Other options in the US: ViX.

