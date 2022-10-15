Union Berlin and Borussia Dortmund will meet at the Stadion An der Alten Försterei in Berlin on Matchday 10 of the 2022-23 Bundesliga season on Sunday, October 16, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this German league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.
This will be their seventh league meeting. No surprises here as Borussia Dortmund have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning four games so far; 1. FC Union Berlin have celebrated a victory two times to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw so far.
Their most recent game was played on February 13, 2022, when Dortmund cruised past Union Berlin with a 3-0 win away in Berlin in the 2021-22 Bundesliga season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2022/2023 Bundesliga season.
Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 12:30 AM
Australia: 14:30 PM
Bangladesh: 9:30 PM
Belgium: 5:30 PM
Brazil: 12:30 PM
Cameroon: 4:30 PM
Canada: 11:30 AM
Costa Rica: 9:30 AM
Croatia: 5:30 PM
Denmark: 5:30 PM
Ecuador: 11:30 AM
Egypt: 5:30 PM
France: 5:30 PM
Germany: 5:30 PM
Ghana: 3:30 PM
India: 9:00 PM
Indonesia: 10:30 PM
Iran: 7:00 PM
Ireland: 3:30 PM
Israel: 5:30 PM
Italy: 5:30 PM
Jamaica: 10:30 AM
Japan: 12:30 AM
Kenya: 6:30 PM
Malaysia: 11:30 PM
Mexico: 10:30 AM
Morocco: 4:30 PM
Netherlands: 5:30 PM
New Zealand: 4:30 AM
Nigeria: 4:30 PM
Norway: 5:30 PM
Poland: 5:30 PM
Portugal: 4:30 PM
Qatar: 6:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 6:30 PM
Senegal: 3:30 PM
Serbia: 5:30 PM
Singapore: 11:30 PM
South Africa: 5:30 PM
South Korea: 12:30 AM
Spain: 5:30 PM
Sweden: 5:30 PM
Switzerland: 5:00 3M
Tanzania: 6:30 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 11:30 AM
Tunisia: 3:30 PM
Uganda: 5:30 PM
UAE: 7:30 PM
UK: 4:30 PM
United States: 11:30 AM
Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Algeria: beIN Sports English 3, beIN Sports HD 6, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+
Armenia: Setanta Sports 2
Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN SPORTS 2, beIN Sports Connect
Austria: DAZN
Azerbaijan: Setanta Sports 2
Bahrain: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 6, TOD, beIN Sports English 3
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2
Belarus: Setanta Sports 2
Belgium:Play Sports, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium
Bhutan: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD
Bolivia: ESPN 4 Sur, Star+
Bosnia and Herzegovina: SportKlub 1 Serbia, Sportklub 7, Moja TV
Bulgaria: Diema Sport 3, Play Diema Xtra
Burundi: Startimes World Football
Cameroon: StarTimes App
Canada: Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet.ca, Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet World
Chad: beIN Sports English 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 6
Chile: Star+, Fox Sports 1 Chile
China: QQ Sports Live, PPTV Sport China, Migu
Colombia: ESPN 4 Sur, Star+
Congo: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
Congo DR: StarTimes App
Costa Rica: Sky HD
Croatia: Sportklub 7 Croatia, Sportklub 1 Croatia
Czech Republic: Nova Sport 4
Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark
Djibouti: TOD, beIN Sports English 3, beIN Sports HD 6, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Dominican Republic: Sky HD
Ecuador: Star+, ESPN 4 Sur
Egypt: beIN Sports HD 6, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 3
El Salvador: Sky HD
Estonia: Setanta Sports 2, Viaplay Estonia
Finland: Elisa Viihde Viaplay, V Sport Football, V Sport+ Finland
France: beIN Sports 2, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Georgia: Setanta Sports 2
Germany: DAZN2, DAZN
Ghana: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
Greece: Nova Sports 3
Guatemala: Sky HD
Guinea StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
Honduras: Sky HD
Hong Kong: M Plus Live
Hungary: Match4
Iceland Viaplay Iceland
India: JioTV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV
Indonesia:Mola, mola.tv, Mola TV App
International: Onefootball, Bet365
Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 3, beIN Sports HD 6, TOD
Iraq: beIN Sports English 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 6, TOD
Ireland: Sky Sports Football, SKY GO Extra
Israel: Sport 4
Italy: Sky Sport Arena, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia
Japan: SKY PerfecTV LIVE
Jordan: beIN Sports HD 6, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 3
Kazakhstan: Setanta Sports 2
Kenya: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
Korea Republic:TVING, tvN Sports
Kuwait: beIN Sports HD 6, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 3
Kyrgyzstan: Setanta Sports 2
Latvia: Setanta Sports 2, Viaplay Latvia
Lebanon: beIN Sports English 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 6
Libya: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 6, TOD, beIN Sports English 3
Lithuania: Viaplay Lithuania, Setanta Sports 2
Luxembourg: Eleven Sports 2 Belgium
Macau: M Plus Live
Madagascar: StarTimes App
Malawi StarTimes App
Maldives: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD
Malta:GO TV Anywhere, TSN6 Malta
Mauritania: beIN Sports HD 6, TOD, beIN Sports English 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Mexico Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Moldova: Setanta Sports 2
Montenegro: SportKlub 1 Serbia, Sportklub 7
Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports HD 6, beIN Sports English 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Mozambique: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
Myanmar: Skynet Myanmar
Nepal: SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nicaragua: Sky HD
Nigeria: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
North Macedonia: Sportklub 7, SportKlub 1 Serbia, MaxTV Go
Norway: V Sport 1, Viaplay Norway
Oman: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 3, beIN Sports HD 6, TOD
Pakistan: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2
Palestine: TOD, beIN Sports HD 6, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 3
Panama: Sky HD
Paraguay: ESPN 4 Sur, Star+
Peru: ESPN 4 Sur, Star+
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 3 Portugal
Qatar: TOD, beIN Sports HD 6, beIN Sports English 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Romania: Prima Sport 3, Digi Online, Digi Sport 3 Romania, Prima Play
Russia: matchtv.ru, Match! Football 3
Rwanda: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 6, TOD
Serbia: Sportklub 7, SportKlub 1 Serbia
Sierra Leone: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
Singapore: HUB Sports 2, StarHub TV+
Slovakia: Nova Sport 4
Slovenia: ŠTV 1
Somalia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 3, beIN Sports HD 6
South Africa: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
South Sudan: beIN Sports HD 6, beIN Sports English 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones
Sri Lanka: SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD
Sudan: beIN Sports English 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 6
Sweden Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Football
Switzerland: DAZN
Syria: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 3, beIN Sports HD 6, TOD
Tajikistan: Setanta Sports 2
Tanzania: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
Thailand: PPTV HD 36, AIS PLAY
Timor-Leste: mola.tv, Mola
Tunisia: beIN Sports HD 6, TOD, beIN Sports English 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Turkey: Tivibu Spor 3, beIN CONNECT Turkey
Turkmenistan: Setanta Sports 2
Uganda: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
Ukraine: Setanta Sports+
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 6, TOD, beIN Sports English 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: Sky Sports Football, SKY GO Extra
United States: ESPN+
Uruguay: Star+, ESPN 4 Sur
Uzbekistan: Setanta Sports 2
Venezuela: Star+, ESPN 4 Sur
Yemen: beIN Sports English 3, beIN Sports HD 6, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Zambia: StarTimes App