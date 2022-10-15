Union Berlin and Borussia Dortmund will clash off on Sunday at Stadion An der Alten Försterei in the 10th round of the 2022-23 Bundesliga season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Union Berlin and Borussia Dortmund will meet at the Stadion An der Alten Försterei in Berlin on Matchday 10 of the 2022-23 Bundesliga season on Sunday, October 16, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this German league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

This will be their seventh league meeting. No surprises here as Borussia Dortmund have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning four games so far; 1. FC Union Berlin have celebrated a victory two times to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on February 13, 2022, when Dortmund cruised past Union Berlin with a 3-0 win away in Berlin in the 2021-22 Bundesliga season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2022/2023 Bundesliga season.

Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 12:30 AM

Australia: 14:30 PM

Bangladesh: 9:30 PM

Belgium: 5:30 PM

Brazil: 12:30 PM

Cameroon: 4:30 PM

Canada: 11:30 AM

Costa Rica: 9:30 AM

Croatia: 5:30 PM

Denmark: 5:30 PM

Ecuador: 11:30 AM

Egypt: 5:30 PM

France: 5:30 PM

Germany: 5:30 PM

Ghana: 3:30 PM

India: 9:00 PM

Indonesia: 10:30 PM

Iran: 7:00 PM

Ireland: 3:30 PM

Israel: 5:30 PM

Italy: 5:30 PM

Jamaica: 10:30 AM

Japan: 12:30 AM

Kenya: 6:30 PM

Malaysia: 11:30 PM

Mexico: 10:30 AM

Morocco: 4:30 PM

Netherlands: 5:30 PM

New Zealand: 4:30 AM

Nigeria: 4:30 PM

Norway: 5:30 PM

Poland: 5:30 PM

Portugal: 4:30 PM

Qatar: 6:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 6:30 PM

Senegal: 3:30 PM

Serbia: 5:30 PM

Singapore: 11:30 PM

South Africa: 5:30 PM

South Korea: 12:30 AM

Spain: 5:30 PM

Sweden: 5:30 PM

Switzerland: 5:00 3M

Tanzania: 6:30 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 11:30 AM

Tunisia: 3:30 PM

Uganda: 5:30 PM

UAE: 7:30 PM

UK: 4:30 PM

United States: 11:30 AM

Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Algeria: beIN Sports English 3, beIN Sports HD 6, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+

Armenia: Setanta Sports 2

Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN SPORTS 2, beIN Sports Connect

Austria: DAZN

Azerbaijan: Setanta Sports 2

Bahrain: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 6, TOD, beIN Sports English 3

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2

Belarus: Setanta Sports 2

Belgium:Play Sports, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium

Bhutan: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD

Bolivia: ESPN 4 Sur, Star+

Bosnia and Herzegovina: SportKlub 1 Serbia, Sportklub 7, Moja TV

Bulgaria: Diema Sport 3, Play Diema Xtra

Burundi: Startimes World Football

Cameroon: StarTimes App

Canada: Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet.ca, Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet World

Chad: beIN Sports English 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 6

Chile: Star+, Fox Sports 1 Chile

China: QQ Sports Live, PPTV Sport China, Migu

Colombia: ESPN 4 Sur, Star+

Congo: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Congo DR: StarTimes App

Costa Rica: Sky HD

Croatia: Sportklub 7 Croatia, Sportklub 1 Croatia

Czech Republic: Nova Sport 4

Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark

Djibouti: TOD, beIN Sports English 3, beIN Sports HD 6, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Dominican Republic: Sky HD

Ecuador: Star+, ESPN 4 Sur

Egypt: beIN Sports HD 6, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 3

El Salvador: Sky HD

Estonia: Setanta Sports 2, Viaplay Estonia

Finland: Elisa Viihde Viaplay, V Sport Football, V Sport+ Finland

France: beIN Sports 2, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Georgia: Setanta Sports 2

Germany: DAZN2, DAZN

Ghana: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Greece: Nova Sports 3

Guatemala: Sky HD

Guinea StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Honduras: Sky HD

Hong Kong: M Plus Live

Hungary: Match4

Iceland Viaplay Iceland

India: JioTV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV

Indonesia:Mola, mola.tv, Mola TV App

International: Onefootball, Bet365

Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 3, beIN Sports HD 6, TOD

Iraq: beIN Sports English 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 6, TOD

Ireland: Sky Sports Football, SKY GO Extra

Israel: Sport 4

Italy: Sky Sport Arena, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia

Japan: SKY PerfecTV LIVE

Jordan: beIN Sports HD 6, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 3

Kazakhstan: Setanta Sports 2

Kenya: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

Korea Republic:TVING, tvN Sports

Kuwait: beIN Sports HD 6, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 3

Kyrgyzstan: Setanta Sports 2

Latvia: Setanta Sports 2, Viaplay Latvia

Lebanon: beIN Sports English 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 6

Libya: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 6, TOD, beIN Sports English 3

Lithuania: Viaplay Lithuania, Setanta Sports 2

Luxembourg: Eleven Sports 2 Belgium

Macau: M Plus Live

Madagascar: StarTimes App

Malawi StarTimes App

Maldives: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD

Malta:GO TV Anywhere, TSN6 Malta

Mauritania: beIN Sports HD 6, TOD, beIN Sports English 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Mexico Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Moldova: Setanta Sports 2

Montenegro: SportKlub 1 Serbia, Sportklub 7

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports HD 6, beIN Sports English 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Mozambique: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Myanmar: Skynet Myanmar

Nepal: SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nicaragua: Sky HD

Nigeria: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

North Macedonia: Sportklub 7, SportKlub 1 Serbia, MaxTV Go

Norway: V Sport 1, Viaplay Norway

Oman: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 3, beIN Sports HD 6, TOD

Pakistan: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2

Palestine: TOD, beIN Sports HD 6, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 3

Panama: Sky HD

Paraguay: ESPN 4 Sur, Star+

Peru: ESPN 4 Sur, Star+

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 3 Portugal

Qatar: TOD, beIN Sports HD 6, beIN Sports English 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Romania: Prima Sport 3, Digi Online, Digi Sport 3 Romania, Prima Play

Russia: matchtv.ru, Match! Football 3

Rwanda: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 6, TOD

Serbia: Sportklub 7, SportKlub 1 Serbia

Sierra Leone: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

Singapore: HUB Sports 2, StarHub TV+

Slovakia: Nova Sport 4

Slovenia: ŠTV 1

Somalia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 3, beIN Sports HD 6

South Africa: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

South Sudan: beIN Sports HD 6, beIN Sports English 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones

Sri Lanka: SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD

Sudan: beIN Sports English 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 6

Sweden Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Football

Switzerland: DAZN

Syria: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 3, beIN Sports HD 6, TOD

Tajikistan: Setanta Sports 2

Tanzania: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

Thailand: PPTV HD 36, AIS PLAY

Timor-Leste: mola.tv, Mola

Tunisia: beIN Sports HD 6, TOD, beIN Sports English 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Turkey: Tivibu Spor 3, beIN CONNECT Turkey

Turkmenistan: Setanta Sports 2

Uganda: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Ukraine: Setanta Sports+

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 6, TOD, beIN Sports English 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Football, SKY GO Extra

United States: ESPN+

Uruguay: Star+, ESPN 4 Sur

Uzbekistan: Setanta Sports 2

Venezuela: Star+, ESPN 4 Sur

Yemen: beIN Sports English 3, beIN Sports HD 6, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Zambia: StarTimes App