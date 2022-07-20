Through its Asian tour, PSG will face another team from Japan during their pre-season to prepare the upcoming campaign of the Ligue 1. In this article, you will find all the information you need to know about date, time an d TV channel to watch this 2022 Club Friendly in the US.

The second semester of 2022 will be an exhausting and thrilling one for soccer. As Qatar 2022 and the leagues' activity approaches, all the clubs are trying to prepare as best as possible for their seasons. Now, PSG will face another Asian team as they travel through Japan and it will be the Urawa Reds their nexts rival. Here is all the info about date, time and TV channel to watch this club friendly.

Paris-Saint Germain is looking forward to have the best season in their history so far. They are entering to their second season with Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe together, so they are hopeful they have understood each other in order to be a fearson attack and finally win the Champions League this year.

Their rival in turn will be the Urawa Reds, a team from Japan's J. League. With 22 games played so far in the 2022 season, they only have six wins, as the draws have been their most common result with 11. It will not be an easy game for them as they will face some of the biggest stars in soccer around the world.

Urawa Reds vs PSG: Date

Urawa Reds and PSG will face each other on Saturday, July 23 at the Saitama 2022 Stadium in Midori-ku for the 2022 Club Friendly. This will be the first time both teams play against each other.

Urawa Reds vs PSG: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 AM

CT: 5:00 AM

MT: 4:00 AM

PT: 3:00 AM

How to watch Urawa Reds vs PSG in the US

Urawa Reds will host the duel against PSG on Saturday, July 23 at 6:00 AM (ET). This Club Friendly will only be available to watch in the US on CBS Sports Network.