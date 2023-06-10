Israel U20 vs South Korea U20: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 U-20 World Cup in your country

Israel U-20 will play against South Korea U-20 this Sunday, June 11 for the 2023 U-20 World Cup third place game. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Israel U20 vs South Korea U20 online free in the US on Fubo]

The Israel U20 team has been one of the highlights of this World Cup. It could be said that it was the “Team of miracles”, since in the last game of the group stage they beat Japan U20 2-1 with a goal in the last minute and playing with 10. Against Uzbekistan U20, in rund of 16, they scored the winning goal almost in the final, and in quarterfinal against Brazil U20 they managed to equalize after being down twice and they won in extra time.

In the semifinals they could not continue with that streak and lost to Uruguay U20 and now they are going for a historic third place against South Korea U20, another team that gave several surprises. In the group stage they managed to get the second place, having in the group tough rivals such as France U20 and Gambia U20; and then they eliminated Ecuador U20 and Nigeria U20, to finally lose 2-1 against Italy U20.

Israel U20 vs South Korea U20: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 2:30 PM

Brazil: 2:30 PM

Canada: 1:30 PM

Ghana: 5:30 PM

Greece: 8:30 PM

Israel: 8:30 PM

Kenya: 8:30 PM

Mexico: 11:30 AM

Nigeria: 6:30 PM

Poland: 7:30 PM

South Africa: 7:30 PM

South Korea: 2:30 AM (June 12)

Spain: 7:30 PM

Switzerland: 7:30 PM (ET)

United States: 1:30 PM (ET)

Israel U20 vs South Korea U20: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: TyC Sports Play, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App, TyC Sports Argentina

Brazil: SporTV 3, Canais Globo, NOW NET and Claro

Canada: TSN2

Ghana: SuperSport Football ROA, DStv Now

Greece: ERT Sports

International: FIFA+

Israel: KAN 11, Sport 4

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Football ROA

South Korea: MBC Korea, KBS2 Korea

Mexico: TUDN Live, ViX, VIX+, TUDN

Nigeria: SuperSport Football Nigeria, DStv Now

Poland: sport.tvp.pl, TVP Sport App, TVP Sport

South Africa: SuperSport Football, DStv App

Spain: GOAL PLAY

Switzerland: TRT Sports

USA: Fubo (free trial), Telemundo Sports Live.