Uruguay vs Nicaragua: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online this 2023 International Friendly in your country

Uruguay will play against Nicaragua in what will be a 2023 international friendly game. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The teams begin to prepare for what will be future competitions, and for this, nothing is better than taking advantage of this FIFA Matchday to test the national teams. Especially when they are teams that seek to greatly improve what has been done in recent years.

This is the case for these two countries. Nicaragua have the Gold Cup ahead of them, which will begin in a few days, and with more teams playing in the World Cup, they have a greater chance of achieving that feat. Uruguay need to renew their team after the disappointment in Qatar 2022, and they want to start a successful process with their new coach, Marcelo Bielsa.

Uruguay vs Nicaragua: Kick-Off Time

Brazil: 8:30 PM

Nicaragua: 5:30 PM

United States: 7:30 PM (ET)

Uruguay: 8:30 PM (ET)

How to watch Uruguay vs Nicaragua in your country

Brazil: SporTV

International: YouTube, Bet365

Nicaragua: Channel 6 Nicaragua

USA: Fubo (free trial), Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX Sports

Uruguay: AUFTV, Antel TV, VTV Uruguay.