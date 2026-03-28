USA vs Belgium: Lineups for 2026 international friendly at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

The USA will face Belgium on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta in an international friendly as both teams continue preparing for the 2026 World Cup. With USA ranked 15th in the FIFA standings and Belgium ninth, the matchup offers a strong test for both sides.

This game gives each team a chance to adjust tactics and evaluate players against high-level competition. USA arrives looking to build consistency, while Belgium continues to rely on its experience and depth as one of Europe’s top teams.

With no recent meetings between the two sides, the match brings some uncertainty. USA is expected to focus on pace and quick transitions, while Belgium will likely aim to control possession and dictate the tempo.

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USA probable lineup

The USA is expected to line up with a probable XI in a flexible 4-3-3 built on mobility and vertical transitions: Freese; Robinson, Ream, Richards, Freeman; Aaronson, Johnny, McKennie; Balogun, Weah, Pulisic.

Christian Pulisic #10 of the United States celebrates after a goal. Michael Owens/Getty Images

Belgium probable lineup

Belgium is expected to line up in a 4-3-3 that emphasizes technical control and fluid attacking rotations: Sels; Castagne, Theate, Mechele, Meunier; De Bruyne, Raskin, Tielemans; Doku, De Ketelaere, Saelemaekers.

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