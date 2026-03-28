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USA vs Belgium LIVE: Start time and where to watch the 2026 international friendly in Atlanta

United States and Belgium clash Atlanta in a very hyped-up international friendly. Stay tuned for all the minute-by-minute updates of this massive game!

Christian Pulisic #10 of the United States and Kevin De Bruyne of Belgium
© Dean Mouhtaropoulos & Koji Watanabe/Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic #10 of the United States and Kevin De Bruyne of Belgium

The United States and Belgium play an international friendly in Atlanta today as both teams continue their preparations for the 2026 World Cup. This matchup has quite some good players taking the field, so plenty of action must be in order.

Belgium have seen how most of their golden generation is now either retired or past its prime. However, the quality is still there, and they want to prove it against a tough United States side. Belgium won Group J of the UEFA Qualifiers with five wins and three draws in eight games.

As for Team USA, the fact is that they didn’t have to go through all the hassle of qualifying, since they are one of the three host nations. Having said that, Mauricio Pochettino’s side is unbeaten in any of their last five outings.

USA and Belgium have quite a story between them

There are just four games between these two national teams, but two of them came in World Cup scenarios.

In 1930, the United States won 3-0 during the first-ever FIFA World Cup. They never faced each other until 2011, during a friendly where Belgium won 1-0. Following that, in 2013, Belgium beat the USA 4-2 in another friendly.

The most recent encounter was in 2014, during the Round-of-16 of the World Cup, where Belgium won 2-1 in added extra time, after a record-setting performance by USA's goalkeeper Tim Howard. Now, they face off again 12 years later.

Start time and where to watch

The United States and Belgium will kickoff at 15:30 PM ET in the ATL.

You can watch the game between United States and Belgium on Fubo. Also, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Peacock Premium, Sling Orange, Max, TNT, TruTV, Telemundo and Universo will all stream the game in the United States.

United States come with a lot of pressure vs Belgium

While losing to Belgium is not the end of the world, the fact is the United States need to show good things this game. They host the World Cup in just a few months, and the expectations are quite high for this generation. A win here could catapult them into new heights, while a loss could put some doubts over the team.

Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
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