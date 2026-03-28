USA vs Belgium LIVE: Start time and where to watch the 2026 international friendly in Atlanta

The United States and Belgium play an international friendly in Atlanta today as both teams continue their preparations for the 2026 World Cup. This matchup has quite some good players taking the field, so plenty of action must be in order.

Belgium have seen how most of their golden generation is now either retired or past its prime. However, the quality is still there, and they want to prove it against a tough United States side. Belgium won Group J of the UEFA Qualifiers with five wins and three draws in eight games.

As for Team USA, the fact is that they didn’t have to go through all the hassle of qualifying, since they are one of the three host nations. Having said that, Mauricio Pochettino’s side is unbeaten in any of their last five outings.