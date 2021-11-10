USA and Brazil face each other today at the Estadio Miguel Alemán Valdés in the first round of the U20 Revelation Cup. Check out how to watch the game in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

USA vs Brazil: Predictions, odds and how to watch Revelation Cup U20 in the US today

The United States will come against Brazil at the Estadio Miguel Alemán Valdés in Celaya, in the opening round of the 2021 U20 Revelation Cup today, November 10, 20211, at 6:00 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this interesting under-20 international tournament, such as the match preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream the game in the US.

The Revelations Cup is a sports event with a lot of unique and interesting things to do. Over the course of ten days, the fans will witness four world-class U-20 national teams compete with one goal in mind: to get as near to the finest young players as they create sports history as possible.

The event, organized by the Mexican Football Federation, will be held in the Estadio Miguel Alemán Valdés, home of the Celaya Football Club in Celaya, Guanajuato, Mexico. In addition, it will take place between November 9 and November 17, 2021, in a round-robin format.

USA vs Brazil: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Time: 6:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Miguel Alemán Valdés, Celaya, Mexico

USA vs Brazil: Times by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

USA vs Brazil: Storylines

The United States Men's National Team U-20s had a new coach and a new roster, with the players reforming for the Revelations Cup. This is USA U-20s' first training camp in preparation for the Concacaf U-20 Championship in 2022, which will serve as a qualifying tournament for both the FIFA U-20 World Cup and the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics. The US will also play against Colombia on Saturday, November 13, and Mexico on Tuesday, November 16.

On November 9 and 17 in Guanajuato, Mexico, the Brazilian Under-20 squad will compete in the U-20 Revelation Cup. The Revelation Cup will be this generation's first real test before they compete in the official U-20 competition in 2023. The Brazilian team will next face Mexico on Saturday, November 13, before coming up against Colombia in the final round on Tuesday, November 16.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free USA vs Brazil in the U.S.

The U20 Revelation Cup First Round game between USA and Brazil, to be played today, at the Estadio Miguel Alemán Valdés in Celaya, will be broadcast on TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA in the United States.

USA vs Brazil: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the USA vs Brazil matchup.