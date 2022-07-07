Two USMNT players are popping up at Chelsea and they are familiar faces as Christian Pulisic dons the new Chelsea jersey as Sergiño Dest to the club have resurfaced.

It’s two USMNT players at Chelsea news for the price of one, first is the presence of Christian Pulisic in team photos and individual photos posing with the new Chelsea home jersey. The pictures seem to be taken right before the American star went to the states as his hair does not have the blonde highlights, nonetheless it is a positive sign that Pulisic may be in the plans next season if his image is going around on promotional photos.

Pulisic had an up and down season at Chelsea, again succumbing to drops in form and injuries but also providing man of the match Champions League performances. In total “Captain America” scored 8 goals in 38 appearances across all competitions.

Since his arrival at Chelsea, Pulisic has scored in a Champions League semifinal, assisted in key goals in UCL semifinals, and provided good performances in various big matches. Unfortunately, it has also been mixed in with poor spells, whether Pulisic on the promo material is a sign he will stay at the club remains to be seen.

Sergiño Dest to Chelsea rumors again

Another USMNT player back on Chelsea’s radar according to reports is Sergiño Dest. Barcelona based reporter Gerard Romero has stated that Chelsea is very much interested in the former Ajax man but that Dest is happy at Barcelona and committed to stay.

For Barcelona the sale of Dest could open up cash for the team to attend other areas on the field, Dest is another American to have had an up and down campaign at the Catalan giants playing 31 games across all competitions.

Dest could command a transfer fee in the $40 million range, while Pulisic if sold from Chelsea could be in the $50-60 million range depending on the situation.