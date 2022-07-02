The USMNT and the Dominican Republic will face each other at Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano in the Final of the 2022 CONCACAF U-20 Championship. Find out here when, where and at what time the game will be played, and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

USMNT vs Dominican Republic: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream CONCACAF U-20 Championship 2022

The USMNT and Dominican Republic will meet at the Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula in the 2022 CONCACAF U-20 Championship Final. Here you can find all you need to know, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this U-20 international soccer match in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV.

This will only be their second overall meeting. At the moment, the United States are the lone favorites in head-to-head clashes, having triumphed in their only matchup so far. The Dominican Republic are yet to celebrate a victory, and no matches have ended in a draw.

Their only duel took place on September 26, 1976, and it ended in a 9-0 win for the American youngsters. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the new edition of the U-20 Championship for Concacaf.

USMNT vs Dominican Republic: Date

The 2022 CONCACAF U-20 Championship Final game between the USMNT and the Dominican Republic will be played on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at the Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula.

USMNT vs Dominican Republic: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch USMNT vs Dominican Republic in CONCACAF U-20 Championship 2022

The game to be played between the USMNT and the Dominican Republic will be broadcast on fuboTV in the United States. Other options are Fox Sports 1, TUDN.com, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA.

How to watch USMNT vs Dominican Republic anywhere

If you want to watch this Final game between the USA U20 and the Dominican Republic U20 but it is not broadcasted in your country, an alternative is to use the Atlas VPN.