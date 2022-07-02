The USMNT and Dominican Republic will meet at the Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula in the 2022 CONCACAF U-20 Championship Final. Here you can find all you need to know, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this U-20 international soccer match in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV.
This will only be their second overall meeting. At the moment, the United States are the lone favorites in head-to-head clashes, having triumphed in their only matchup so far. The Dominican Republic are yet to celebrate a victory, and no matches have ended in a draw.
Their only duel took place on September 26, 1976, and it ended in a 9-0 win for the American youngsters. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the new edition of the U-20 Championship for Concacaf.
USMNT vs Dominican Republic: Date
The 2022 CONCACAF U-20 Championship Final game between the USMNT and the Dominican Republic will be played on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at the Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula.
USMNT vs Dominican Republic: Time by State in the US
ET: 8:00 PM
CT: 7:00 PM
MT: 6:00 PM
PT: 5:00 PM
TV Channel in the US to watch USMNT vs Dominican Republic in CONCACAF U-20 Championship 2022
The game to be played between the USMNT and the Dominican Republic will be broadcast on fuboTV in the United States. Other options are Fox Sports 1, TUDN.com, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA.
How to watch USMNT vs Dominican Republic anywhere
